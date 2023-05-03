War in Asia would be far more damaging than Ukraine war, says Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - A war in Asia would be far more devastating than the Ukraine war, and preventing such a physical conflict must be the top priority for all countries in the next decade, said Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on Wednesday.

Such a conflict could have an effect akin to the aftermath of World War I, where four existing empires were decimated and the world map altered for nations and states, he added.

That parties are even contemplating the possibility of such a scenario, parsing war game outcomes and adjusting strategies, shows that there is a need to redouble efforts in diplomacy and conflict prevention and mitigation, he said. He also emphasised the need for confidence building measures and cooperation.

Dr Ng was giving the opening address at the 13th International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference Asia, or Imdex Asia, held at Changi Exhibition Centre. The three-day event, usually held annually, returned after a hiatus of four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the conference, held amid the war in Ukraine and rising tension between the United States and China, provides an important platform to maintain and hopefully enhance regional stability and security.

“Should that calamity ever befall us, whatever the cause and post-hoc justifications, the world as we know it will be radically changed and indeed impoverished – a simultaneous war in Europe and Asia will be disastrous for all of us,” Dr Ng added.

Already, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put paid to the hope that deepening economic ties would lead to a shared common prosperity that would reduce the risk of war, the minister said, adding that the crisis also reversed the interdependencies that countries had built in the past three decades.

“No leader in Europe that I have spoken to today believes that Russia can ever be integrated into Europe, not least within this generation, probably longer. Those hopes have evaporated,” he said.

The most important question is whether the same will be true for Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region, said Dr Ng.

Unlike in Ukraine, a conflict in Asia, particularly between the US and China, would be unimaginable and would cause manifold times the disruption that the world is now facing, he warned.

Noting the disruptions to energy, wheat, corn, nickel and potash supplies the war in Ukraine has caused, Dr Ng said US and China together account for more than a quarter of global trade.

As at 2020, Russia accounted for only 2 per cent of global exports, but China, Asia’s largest economic and military power, accounted for nearly 15 per cent of global exports, he added.

With the world dependent on China as a major manufacturer of sundry goods and many essentials, no transnational global challenge can be dealt with without China’s input, the minister said.

Dr Ng cited the example of how China controls around three quarters of the market for cobalt, lithium and nickel needed in the development of electric car batteries.

“In global financial crises, we recognised and accepted that some institutions, particularly banks and the financial system, were ‘too big to fail’. That phrase applies eminently to the US-China relationship, their relationship with Asean, other Asian countries and Europe,” he said.