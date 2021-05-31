Walk-in vaccination service for seniors above 60, no booking required: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Seniors in Singapore who are above 60 years old will be able to walk into any vaccination centre and get their Covid-19 jabs on the spot, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (May 31) as he made a special pitch to the elderly who have not been vaccinated.

For this group, there will be no need to register or book an appointment in advance.

"We will make the process even more convenient for you... Just turn up at a vaccination centre and you will be jabbed," he added as he announced efforts to speed up Singapore's vaccination exercise.

He was giving an update on Singapore's strategy in the next phase of managing the pandemic in a televised address to the nation.

Response from the older set has been "excellent", with nearly three-quarters of Singapore's 760,000 senior citizens aged 60 and above having had at least one jab or booked a slot already.

But there are still 280,000 among the group who have yet to book their vaccination appointments.

Urging them to come forward to be vaccinated as soon as possible, PM Lee said: "Most people of your age have already been vaccinated, including many of your friends and neighbours. The President and I have been vaccinated too, and so have all my Cabinet colleagues.

He added: "The vaccines are safe, and they will keep you safe."

Those in this age group who are not mobile or unable to get to a vaccination centre can also request to receive their jabs at home.

Reiterating this option for a home vaccination service, Mr Lee said people can contact the Silver Generation Office under the Agency for Integrated Care, and a doctor and nurse will visit them at their homes to administer the vaccination.

"For those with elderly parents or relatives, please encourage and persuade your old folks to get vaccinated," said Mr Lee, who is 69.

Read highlights from PM Lee's speech and updates on Singapore's Covid-19 situation from the multi-ministry task force here.