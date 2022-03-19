Vivian to visit Bahrain, Israel and Palestine

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will be on an official visit to Bahrain, the Palestinian territories and Israel from today to Wednesday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His visit will reaffirm Singapore's warm and friendly ties with its partners in the Middle East, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary for Health and for Communications and Information Rahayu Mahzam, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement added.

