Vivian calls for global cooperation to ensure trade remains smooth

Countries should work together to ensure that international trade remains smooth and open so that global post-Covid-19 recovery can be inclusive, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told his counterparts from more than 40 nations yesterday.

At the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting held in Kigali, Rwanda, Dr Balakrishnan noted how the shock of the pandemic fuelled an initial wave of nativism and outright protectionism, with many countries acting unilaterally to protect their own short-term interests.

This, he said, led to massive supply chain disruptions and consequences for many nations.

"I want to make the point that we must resist the temptation to turn inwards. Autarky is not viable, especially for small states. Instead, we need to work together to ensure that international trade remains smooth, predictable, open and reliable."

The summit was held in conjunction with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which will take place in Kigali today and tomorrow.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Dr Balakrishnan arrived in Kigali yesterday to attend the event.

Dr Balakrishnan yesterday highlighted four key lessons that countries can be mindful of to tackle global challenges.

The first is the importance of ensuring reliable supply chains for the world, and the minister noted that while many countries turned inward to protect their own interests, Singapore was determined to maintain an open flow of goods, people and services.

"We know that a stable and resilient supply chain is crucial for ensuring the continued flow of essential goods - food and medical supplies, which are all necessary to sustain life in a pandemic, or indeed, in a war. This is a lesson which remains relevant even now," he said.

Second, Dr Balakrishnan stressed that as nations build on the momentum of digitalisation that came with Covid-19, they must also avoid a widening digital gap and make sure no one is left behind. This means pervasive, universal education and training in digital skills as well as investing in proper infrastructure and expanding access to data and digital public goods, he said.

Third, he spoke of the significance of resilience, trust and social capital, highlighting how the best outcomes have occurred in societies with stronger trust among fellow citizens, as well as trust in their socio-political institutions.

Last, the minister touched on international cooperation, and said that the global community needs to make sure that countries embrace a form of multilateralism that is updated, responsive and networked, and represents the interests of all nations in the Commonwealth.

In a Facebook post yesterday on his arrival in Kigali, PM Lee said that he was looking forward to meeting Commonwealth leaders to review developments in the Commonwealth and discuss global issues, as well as reaffirm ties with Singapore's partners.

He will attend events at the summit till tomorrow, and will remain in Kigali for an official bilateral visit on Sunday and Monday, where he will meet Rwandan President Paul Kagame.