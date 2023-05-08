Vehicle loan curbs, levy on additional car purchases among MPs’ suggestions to rein in COE prices

SINGAPORE - Closing loopholes in the vehicle loan regime and imposing a levy on those who buy more than one car. These were among the suggestions raised by MPs during an hour-long debate in Parliament on Monday that centred on soaring Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices.

A total of 11 MPs sought clarifications on the topic from Transport Minister S. Iswaran. These are some of their proposals and the minister’s responses.

1. Vehicle loan curbs

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh asked whether there would be a whole-of-government effort to review vehicle loans restrictions and ensure that loopholes are closed.

The Workers’ Party chief said some loans can take the form of quasi-moneylending arrangements, and it is not uncommon to hear of dealerships that tout 100 per cent loans, even though car loans are restricted to 70 per cent of the selling price and their tenure limited to seven years.

Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) suggested that COEs be paid for only in cash, with car loans covering only the price of the actual vehicle.

Ms Mariam Jaafar (Sembawang GRC) also filed a question asking whether the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is considering car loan curbs, given record COE premiums.

Mr Iswaran said the issue of financing comes under the purview of MAS and, for hire-purchase schemes, the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Replying to Dr Lim, Mr Iswaran said a standalone COE has little value until it is applied to register a car. “I’m not sure that decoupling the financing is going to be the solution to the current set of concerns,” he said.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who is an MAS board member, said MAS will work with the Ministry of Transport to monitor the situation.

2. Changes to bidding practices

Dr Lim also suggested adopting a pay-as-you-bid system, where COE bidders pay exactly the price that they submit during tenders. This is opposed to the current system where successful bidders pay the price of the lowest successful bid.

It is an idea that has been raised repeatedly, as far back as 1997.

In response, Mr Iswaran said he understood the motivation behind it but countered that a pay-as-you-bid system would create “a great deal of variation in the market”.

“From an auction theory perspective, actually the method we use is probably the most efficient,” he added.