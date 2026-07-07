Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Use of dialect in film classification framework being reviewed: Tan Kiat How

The Infocomm Media Development Authority’s decision to limit screenings of Dear You (above) in its original Teochew dialect sparked discussion on Singapore’s film guidelines.

Follow our live coverage here.

SINGAPORE – The authorities are reviewing the current film classification framework with respect to the use of dialect in films, said Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How on July 7.

The implementation of current guidelines has already evolved with the changing language environment, he said in Parliament, citing the flexibility around the screenings of Teochew dialect film Dear You.

Tan said there is scope to consider how the Government can expand the space for dialects while continuing to uphold the importance of Mandarin.

The Government will take into account different media platforms in doing so, he added in response to calls from MPs for the guidelines around language use in media to be reviewed, in particular for dialect use.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) initial decision to limit screenings of Dear You, a Chinese movie that was filmed mostly in the Teochew dialect, had sparked discussion online on the Speak Mandarin Campaign. The campaign was launched in 1979 to promote the use of Mandarin as the main language for Singapore’s Chinese community, as opposed to dialects.

“We recognise that the circumstances have changed since these guidelines were first introduced,” said Tan.

There are no dialect restrictions for arts performances or content available on the internet and online streaming services, he noted.

“On free-to-air television and radio, we believe that Mandarin should continue to be the mainstay,” he said.

“For cinemas, we are prepared to allow more screenings of dialect-language films, so as to provide audiences with greater access to such content.”

He added that the Ministry of Digital Development and Information will carefully consider what further steps are appropriate.

MPs from both sides of the House filed 10 questions on the issue, including on whether the Government would review the Speak Mandarin Campaign’s continued application to locally screened dialect films and on its assessment of the campaign’s effectiveness.

IMDA had on June 16 said the movie would be screened in its Mandarin-dubbed version for general release in Singapore. The Teochew version of the indie film would still be screened at the premiere and be made available for subsequent festival and niche screenings, it said, adding that this continues to support the bilingual policy, which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language among Chinese Singaporeans.

Since then, it has approved more screenings in Teochew in batches.

Tan on July 7 said IMDA has greater flexibility to allow more dialect content in films, in recognition that Singapore’s language environment has evolved .

IMDA has approved a total of 272 screenings of the Teochew version of Dear You, and is prepared to approve additional screenings should the film distributor request them in response to audience demand, he said.

The 272 screenings include an additional 100 screenings approved on July 7.

Tan said guidelines on language use in media support the Government’s longstanding policy to promote Mandarin as one of four official languages, and have generally served Singapore well.

Each year, around 30 to 40 dialect films are screened at film festivals. IMDA has also allowed unrestricted screenings of films with substantial use of dialect such as 881, Long Long Time Ago and Wonderland, said Tan.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, who responded to questions on the Speak Mandarin Campaign, said Singapore’s four official languages are a crucial part of its multicultural fabric.

The Promote Mandarin Council reviews the campaign regularly, ensuring that its framing, approach and activities are relevant and engage Singaporeans meaningfully in Singapore’s multicultural context, he said.

“The campaign has evolved from promoting Mandarin as a common language to strengthening our appreciation for our Singapore Chinese cultural identity, and making the learning of Mandarin fun and enjoyable,” he said.

“The use of dialects in Singapore has continued to decline, and we increasingly see dialect artistic materials not as competing against the use of Mandarin, but as part of our heritage and cultural practices that deepen Singaporeans’ appreciation of our cultural heritage.”

Thus, the National Arts Council supports arts groups that practise traditional forms of dialect culture, he said. Clan associations also conduct regular dialect classes for interested Singaporeans, Neo added.

“Our linguistic diversity and heritage are distinctive parts of Singapore Chinese culture. The Government welcomes ideas to preserve dialect cultures while upholding the importance of Mandarin,” he said.

“We will continue to take in feedback and will work with the community to consider carefully what further steps are appropriate to support and to promote our distinctive Singapore Chinese culture within our multicultural society.”

Several MPs raised further questions on the issue, contributing to a discussion that took over half an hour. They included PAP MPs Valerie Lee (Pasir Ris-Changi GRC) and Cai Yinzhou (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) as well as WP MPs Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied GRC), Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) and Non-Constituency MP Eileen Chong.

WP’s Dennis Tan (Hougang) asked the Government whether it has agreed to review restrictions on broadcasts in dialects.

Doing so would “allow meaningful dialect-rich content” that connects young Singaporeans to their grandparents, families and cultural heritage, he said, adding that Singapore is reaching a “tipping point” with an ageing population and a younger generation with limited exposure to dialects.

“Once this culture and heritage dies off, there’s no way of rebuilding, and I would therefore like to ask the Government to really consider putting more effort to work with the clans and other civic groups to promote our dialect heritage,” he said.

He added that the Government can consider establishing a standing arrangement between the media regulation and heritage agencies for consultation on the heritage aspects of dialect films.

In response, Tan Kiat How said IMDA works closely with different government agencies, including the National Heritage Board, to consider the heritage and artistic merit of a film and the context in which the dialect is used.

Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) asked if IMDA will adopt a more open and transparent approach in reviewing policies pertaining to dialect films.

Tan said IMDA has maintained a very flexible approach, allowing some local dialect movie productions to be shown. If there is a need, it may allow for more dialect films.

He added: “I would like to reassure you that we will look at it in a very pragmatic manner, but what is more important is that we cannot forget our original objective, which was to speak Mandarin.”