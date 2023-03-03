Two new hubs to bring social services, employment opportunities closer to those with disabilities

SINGAPORE - People with disabilities will soon be able to get community support and employment closer to their homes, thanks to two new hubs set to open in 2023.

The Enabling Services Hub (ESH), launched by SG Enable in collaboration with disability agency SPD, will be located in Tampines West Community Centre, with a satellite site in Bedok. The hub will offer a place for those with disabilities to engage in social activities and take up courses to learn new skills.

An Enabling Business Hub (EBH) will also be launched in Jurong West in the second half of 2023, to bring jobs closer to where people with disabilities live.

The two hubs were announced by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Social and Family Development Eric Chua in Parliament on Friday during the debate on MSF’s budget.

Among the ministry’s other announcements were higher salaries in the social services sector, and that 1,400 more spots will be created in new early intervention centres in the next two years to cater to children with higher developmental needs. Their families will also pay less from July, when fee caps and higher subsidies are introduced.

Mr Chua said the ESH aims to foster inclusion by organising activities for both residents with and without disabilities to come together, while also providing caregivers respite by providing drop-in care services.

As for the EBH, it seeks to rally employers to take on persons with disabilities through job coaching and by showcasing inclusive hiring practices, Mr Chua said in reply to MPs such as Ms Rahayu Mahzam (Jurong GRC), Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Miss Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC). The MPs had asked about how support and training for persons with disabilities is being stepped up.

Noting that many such persons can and want to be gainfully employed with dignity, and not just for charity, Mr Chua said: “Beyond the benefit to the individual person with disabilities, companies with inclusive hiring practices find stronger empathy amongst co-workers and a more cohesive workforce.”

MSF said Tampines was chosen for the ESH as it has one of the highest numbers of adults with disabilities in the East, while Jurong West was selected for the EBH as the region is estimated to have one of the largest numbers of unemployed persons with disabilities who would benefit from customised work support.

Alongside other initiatives, the EBH will contribute to the government’s aspirational target employment rate of persons with disabilities of 40 per cent by 2030, up from 31 per cent today.

Senior manager of ESH and SPD Zunaidah Shahul Hamid said the ESH hopes to offer activities like art and craft, fitness and wellness, and music. Enrichment courses such as digital skills and culinary skills are also being explored, she told The Straits Times.

The hub will also ramp up efforts to reach out to those with disabilities in the community who are not currently served by any social services, through a dedicated outreach group.

Ms Zunaidah said the team has been engaging the community in Tampines and Bedok to identify people with disabilities, and their caregivers who may benefit from the hub.

The hub is also working closely with SG Enable and special education schools to ensure that those from graduating cohorts who are not enrolled in any disability services, or are currently on waitlists, are referred to the ESH.

Through door-to-door engagements, volunteers from the hub will organise home visits for interested participants to better understand the kind of support they need.