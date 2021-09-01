Tudung may not be worn if nurses face safety risks

Muslim nurses who choose to don the tudung at work from November can wear the headgear in most healthcare settings, but may not be allowed to do so where they face safety risks, such as when patients behave unpredictably.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that there are also guidelines that will spell out a "risk-gradated approach" to the wearing of the tudung that have been developed in consultation with various experts to ensure safety.

For most healthcare settings, it will be acceptable for staff to don a personal tudung that is tucked into the work attire to prevent the fabric from coming into contact with patients, MOH said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

But in certain settings where infection control requirements are more stringent, such as operating theatres, a single-use disposable equivalent may be worn, the ministry said.

"In more specific areas or situations where there may be a high risk of patients' unpredictable behaviour, such as pulling on the tudung in a way that would affect staff safety, wearing the tudung may not be allowed for the safety of the healthcare worker," said the ministry.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the Government's decision to allow the tudung to be worn by nurses in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday, which came on the back of years of consultation and consensus building among communities here.

MOH said after the Prime Minister's speech that the revised policy will apply to more than 7,000 healthcare staff, and the updated dress code will be based on guidelines developed by a steering committee and an advisory panel.

Extensive consultation was conducted from April to last month with infectious-disease experts, nursing leaders as well as the Muslim community and union leaders.

There will be clinical and implementation guidelines for wearing the tudung in healthcare settings.

MOH said that the clinical guidelines were developed in consultation with infectious-disease experts, and were based on reviewed literature and practices overseas. The guidelines are to ensure that sensitive medical procedures can be carried out safely.

"The clinical guidelines prescribe a risk-gradated approach to the wearing of the tudung based on the clinical setting," it said.

The implementation guidelines will provide clarity as to what colours of tudung will be allowed, and how the headgear should be worn to ensure that there is consistency in the appearance of uniformed staff.

The ministry said that more details on these guidelines will be provided by public healthcare institutions here to their staff, but did not specify when these details will be given.