Trust's leadership picks show openness to diversity

The leadership choices made by SPH Media Trust (SMT) show it is open to all kinds of talent, regardless of gender, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said yesterday.

Ms Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) had highlighted the appointment of Ms Teo Lay Lim as the new chief executive of SPH Media Group, and suggested that the ministry urge SMT to consider being a role model in encouraging more women to join, stay on and progress with it. Ms Teo, a former chairman of Accenture Singapore, takes over from interim CEO Patrick Daniel from March 1.

"Looking at the leadership of SMT all the way from its chairman to its CEO and to its senior team, I have no doubt that they are open to all kinds of talent, whether men or women," said Mrs Teo. "And that they would do everything they can to hold as many of them in this organisation and help to propel its forward transformation."

Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Yee GRC) asked how the Government, through its funding support, would ensure fair treatment of SMT's workforce as it continues its digital pivot.

"The best thing we can do to retain talent within SMT is to provide them with the support to make that transformation," said Mrs Teo.

It cannot be a "start-stop" or "half-hearted" process, but must be one undertaken with a commitment and passion that energises staff and makes them want to stay.

She acknowledged the intense competition for talent now, with SMT and other media firms striving to retain talent. Against this backdrop, she said, "it would be most unwise if SMT or any other media company were to be perceived by their employees" as giving unfair treatment.

Justin Ong