SINGAPORE - You name it, he's tried it. Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng has been on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Clubhouse, Kahoot and now TikTok too.

He has been more adventurous in trying out the various social media and online platforms than his three children, aged 17, 19 and 22, who are only on Instagram, he said.