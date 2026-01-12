Programme to manage stray dogs effective, protocols will be reviewed to improve processes: Alvin Tan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A video was posted on Instagram in November 2025 showing a dog being pushed into a crate with two poles while it bites one of the poles.

SINGAPORE – The Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage (TNRM) programme to manage the stray dog population in Singapore continues to be effective, said Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan.

Since it started in 2018, about 4,500 have been trapped, more than 2,000 rehomed, and 80 per cent of stray dogs sterilised.

“That is above our target of 70 per cent, and that resulted in a reduction of 80 per cent of feedback cases,” Mr Tan told Parliament on Jan 12.

Mr Tan said AVS will continue to work closely with TNRM partners to manage stray dogs, safeguarding both public safety and the well-being of the dogs.

“We intend to review joint protocols and improve communication and coordination. These build on existing collaboration channels such as TNRM rehoming efforts, outreach and AVS-led adoption drives,” he said.

He was responding to Ms Lee Hui Ying (Nee Soon GRC) on whether the Ministry of National Development or the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) works with animal welfare groups during TNRM operations.

She also asked if consultations take place between the groups and AVS before each trapping exercise.

The TNRM programme is a collaboration among the AVS, animal welfare groups , veterinarians and other relevant stakeholders. Mr Tan told the House that these partners play key roles, including conducting trapping and sterilisation operations.

Once an unsterilised stray dog has been identified, AVS will work with the TNRM partner responsible for the designated area to begin trapping operations, but in situations that pose a risk to public safety, AVS will intervene.

Animal rights groups alleged that during a recent trapping operation in Seletar West Farmway 8 on Nov 14, 2025, the stray dogs were mistreated and handled roughly. They raised this after several videos of the trapping operation circulated online.

Videos posted on Instagram by a private account on Nov 14 showed two dogs being captured at the farm, with a third dog already inside a crate. At least five men were seen to be involved in the process.

The video clips have since been posted on other social media accounts, including those of animal welfare groups.

One of the dogs, called Baby Boy, died from a heart attack on Nov 21 , the same day that it was sent to an animal welfare group for rehoming, the National Parks Board said.

Referring to the incident, Mr Tan said AVS’ animal management contractor was activated to trap and remove three stray dogs that several victims confirmed had chased and bitten them.

“The operation was carried out safely under the supervision of AVS staff and in line with existing protocols under TNRM.

“This includes complying with the World Organisation for Animal Health standards on stray dog population control to ensure that uncovered wire loops or ropes were not used during the trapping process, and giving due consideration to personnel and animal safety in determining the restraint procedures,” he said.

He said he visited the animal welfare groups on Jan 9 to discuss ways to improve collaboration. In a LinkedIn post, Mr Tan said Ajax and Cola, the two other dogs trapped from the Seletar farm, were in good shape when he visited the Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter.

Mr Tan added that he has encouraged the groups to join the AVS’ TNRM workshop scheduled for Jan 15.

“I am happy that many of our partners will be joining this workshop for us to continue to refine these processes on the effectiveness of the TNRM programme,” he said.