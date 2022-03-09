Foreign-registered vehicles parked illegally not spared by town councils: Sim Ann

Town councils have the power to prohibit or regulate the parking of vehicles on common property within HDB estates, and how to enforce those rules, said Ms Sim Ann.
SINGAPORE - Town councils do not differentiate between foreign- and local-registered vehicles when it comes to enforcing rules against illegal parking in common areas of Housing Board estates, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann in Parliament on Wednesday (March 9).

Enforcement actions against vehicles found parked illegally on common property include issuing notices of offence and removing or detaining the vehicles, if the town council is empowered to do so under its by-laws, she added.

She was responding to Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang), who asked about enforcement actions against illegal parking within HDB estates.

Ms Sim said town councils have the power to prohibit or regulate the parking of vehicles on common property within HDB estates and have the autonomy to decide how they wish to enforce their own by-laws.

A breach of any town council's by-laws is an offence, she added.

When asked by Mr Yip about enforcement actions against foreign vehicles not registered with the Land Transport Authority, Ms Sim said town councils, whose by-laws allow for it, can detain the foreign vehicle by clamping and releasing it only upon the payment of fines.

