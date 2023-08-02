To keep undesirable travellers away from S’pore, ICA could ask for advance bus passenger information

SINGAPORE – Bus operators could be required to submit passenger information in advance to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) before their buses enter Singapore via land checkpoints.

This screening is to weed out undesirable travellers, like those who pose a safety or security threat to the Republic, before they reach the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Currently, airline, ship and train operators must submit advance passenger and crew information.

The plan to require bus operators to also provide such details is part of the proposed changes to the Immigration Act.

The Immigration (Amendment) Bill was introduced for first reading in Parliament by Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

If passed, ICA would also be able to issue no-boarding directives (NBDs) to operators to prevent undesirable individuals from boarding their modes of transportation.

Such travellers include those who pose a threat to Singapore’s safety and security, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.

“This prevents them from travelling to Singapore in the first place, instead of only being turned back at our checkpoints on arrival,” it added.

Transport operators who fail to comply with an NBD can be fined up to $10,000.

If a person intentionally or knowingly causes the non-compliance of an NBD, he could face the same maximum fine and/or up to six months’ jail.

Transport operators who fail to submit advance passenger or crew information could also be fined.

The proposed amendments could also enhance ICA’s ability to manage situations such as pandemics.

For example, all travellers entering Singapore by land, air or sea will be required to provide their particulars upon arrival when the need arises, such as in a pandemic or crisis.

Currently, travellers need to do so only if they have applied for a pass, like a dependent or visit pass.