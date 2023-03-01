Time to do away with stigmatising academic labels like Normal and Express

I wondered if it was just old wine in a new bottle, when Education Minister Chan Chun Sing announced on Wednesday that students will be posted to secondary schools via three posting groups.

After all, the PSLE score ranges for these three groups – 1, 2, and 3 – will be mapped from the existing Normal (Technical), Normal (Academic) and Express streams respectively.

Turns out, it’s not merely a rebranding exercise.

Unlike the existing streams, the posting groups are used only to admit students into secondary schools.

Past the admission stage, posting groups do not shape the secondary school experience. Students will be placed in mixed form classes, and have the flexibility to take a combination of subjects at three levels: G1, G2, and G3.

In short, students will no longer be labelled as from the “Normal” or “Express” stream – a source of stigma for many in the past who were considered to be less academically inclined.

Three years since full subject-based banding (SBB) was rolled out in 28 pilot schools around Singapore, Wednesday’s announcements signal efforts to not only expand education pathways, but also increase the porosity between them.

This in turn improves student diversity and social mixing – both at the school and class levels – and reduces unnecessary academic competition.

It builds on questions that previous education ministers and generations of educators asked themselves: How finely differentiated do we want exam results to be as a tool for schools admission?

Then, after admission, how do we cater to students’ differing learning needs without inadvertently stigmatising certain groups?