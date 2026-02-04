‘Three-strikes’ approach taken to tackle errant businesses: Sun Xueling

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ST reported on Feb 3 that tougher clampdown on massage parlours and salons involved in vice is expected in the coming months.

SINGAPORE – A “three-strikes” approach is taken by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and agencies to tackle problems arising from errant businesses, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling.

When a business flouts any rules, it will receive a warning letter. If a business operator gets three warning letters in total, the relevant authorities may cancel its licence or planning permission, or refuse to renew it, she told Parliament on Feb 4.

She was responding to Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC), who called for a review of regulations concerning massage businesses, as well as firmer enforcement and better coordination across government agencies.

Ms Phua said that reported incidents “can be fragmented and siloed”, and greater coordination would allow patterns to be identified early.

Ms Sun said that agencies strive to work closely together on enforcement.

Agencies have taken joint enforcement action where warranted, she said, pointing to joint raids by the police and the Housing Board on massage establishments in HDB estates.

HDB and the police also worked with private owners of HDB shops to evict close to 40 massage establishment operators in 2025.

In her adjournment motion, Ms Phua brought up the issue of some massage establishments being exempt from licensing, adding that such outlets have affected residents.

She said some residents in the Crawford estate were uncomfortable with the “visible solicitation activities” outside some massage establishments.

Ms Sun said the Singapore Police Force is currently reviewing massage establishment regulations to ensure the regulatory regime is updated and fit for purpose, and the industry will be consulted in time.

Under the Massage Establishments Act, operators of massage establishments must obtain a licence from the police. But open-concept massage establishments, and beauty salons and hair salons that do not provide massage services, are exempted.

Nightlife and massage establishments are regulated by the police, and the licensing framework ensures that these venues are not used for vice activities, Ms Sun said.

During the licence application process, the police conduct background checks on applicants, including reviews of their general records for links to errant establishments.

Ms Cassandra Lee (West Coast-Jurong West GRC) had asked about vice activities in licensed massage establishments on Feb 3.

In a written response, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said the number of massage establishment licences given out has decreased over the past three years.

The figure fell from 907 in 2023 to 868 in 2025. Vice activities in such licensed establishments also fell, from 45 cases in 2023 to 30 cases in 2025.

On Feb 4, Ms Sun said most nightlife establishments, such as bars and karaoke lounges, are located away from residential areas.

They are not allowed in both sold and rental HDB shops, and new establishments are not allowed in commercial developments where there are residential units.

URA and the police have identified areas, including Jalan Besar, where new nightlife or massage establishments are not allowed due to a high concentration of existing outlets and complaints from residents.

“Massage establishments such as sports massage, chiropractor clinics and traditional Chinese medicine clinics, if properly regulated, provide wellness services that residents value, which is why they are allowed to operate in the heartland,” Ms Sun said.

She noted that HDB sets quotas to regulate the number of message establishments in each estate, and tightened the quota for such licenced businesses in September 2024.