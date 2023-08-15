‘They know I have not been a fly-by-night’: Tharman on getting support to run for president

Singapore erupted in excited chatter when Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced on June 8 that he was resigning from his post as Senior Minister to run for president.

Understandably so, because both opinion polls and election results over the years have indicated that he was the most popular People’s Action Party (PAP) politician. In the last general election in 2020, he led Jurong GRC to a solid 74.62 per cent victory – the highest for the party.

Some said Mr Tharman would be a “nuclear option” who would obliterate other presidential candidates. Others lamented that it would be a gross misuse of the talents of a creative and effective reformer, one who has left a positive imprint in finance, welfare, education and other areas.

The 66-year-old brushes off the da cai xiao yong – the Mandarin equivalent of using a sledgehammer to crack a nut – analogy.

“I’ve never thought too highly of myself, honestly. A lot of my life has been a matter of luck and circumstance. Obviously, I take whatever I do very seriously and apply myself, and I have some capabilities.

“But you contribute because you want to see things change for the better for others, rather than contribute because you’re hankering for a certain position in life. And I’ve never had that ambition throughout,” says Mr Tharman whose father is the late Professor Kanagaratnam Shanmugaratnam, Singapore’s “father of pathology” who set up the Singapore Cancer Registry.

“I never planned my career,” says Mr Tharman, an economist who cut his professional teeth at the Monetary Authority Of Singapore (MAS) and, among other appointments, also served as Senior Deputy Secretary for Policy at the Ministry of Education before entering politics in 2001. He was Education Minister for five years, Finance Minister for nine years, and served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 before becoming Senior Minister in 2019.

“I never had an ambition to be the managing director of the MAS or anything else. I never planned to be a minister, let alone a deputy prime minister or senior minister, and I never planned to be a president,” he says.

“But at each stage of life, you have to make the judgment: What is the right next step? It’s not an ambition you set early in life, and then you work your way towards it. You just make a decision of what’s the next right step for how you can serve Singapore.”

The time, he believes, is right to step up to help the country navigate a rapidly changing world as president.

“The next president has to be a president for the new future for Singapore. It’s going to be a different future, a more challenging future.”

Times are changing, he says.

“In the next five to 10 years, a new prime minister is going to have to govern Singapore with a team, and it would be a Singapore with more challenging domestic circumstances, challenging in the sense that we’ve got to manage a more diverse population. The new prime minister and his team will also have to make sure that Singapore is held in high respect internationally,” he says.

Given the troubling and troubled phase in global affairs, Mr Tharman says that would not be easy.

“It’s not just the US against China, although that’s the most serious part of it. It’s basically a gradual fragmentation of the world system. And small countries have to find a way of not just surviving, but being respected.”

It worries him.

“I’m deeply concerned about Singapore’s future. I think we’re in for very different times, we’re going to go through a transition, but no one knows exactly what comes at the end of the transition, especially globally.”