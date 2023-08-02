The gist: Talk of Parliament for almost three hours – affairs, corruption and Iswaran’s pay cut

Mr Seah Kian Peng, 61, has been sworn in as the 11th Speaker of Parliament.

He has been an MP for Marine Parade GRC since 2006, when he was first elected. He was also the Deputy Speaker from 2011 to 2016.

He is currently the Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise, and is making plans to step down from his current job within this year, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah told Parliament.

His appointment comes after Mr Tan stepped down from the post, following revelations of his affair.

Mr Tan was also caught on a hot mic muttering “****ing populist” during the first day of debate on the President’s Address on April 17. This was after Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim finished a speech on doing more to help lower-income groups here.

Why it matters:



Mr Seah pledged to discharge his duties impartially, firmly and fairly, ensuring the orderly conduct of parliamentary business.

He also urged members to be vigilant in their personal conduct and to bear the weight of their office with dignity and a constant sense of duty.

With his new appointment where he has to abstain from participating in debates, Mr Seah noted that some of his residents are concerned about his ability to raise issues affecting ordinary Singaporeans.

He assured them that he will continue to advocate their concerns, and express his views on matters impacting the lives of Singaporeans and their family through alternative channels.

Mr Seah also reminded members of the House that their words and work live far beyond them. He added that they need to uphold the rules as parliamentarians, even as they debate with conviction and passion.

READ MORE HERE: Be vigilant in personal conduct, serve people of S’pore: Newly elected Speaker Seah Kian Peng

If you have a few more minutes…



Iswaran had pay cut amid CPIB probe

Transport Minister S. Iswaran’s monthly ministerial pay has been reduced to $8,500 until further notice, following his involvement with the CPIB probe, said PM Lee.

He said he had used the current civil service practice as reference since such incidents involving ministers were rare, and that there was no rule or precedent on how to effect an interdiction on a political office-holder.

When asked about the amount of the reduced pay, PM Lee said when a civil servant has been interdicted, it is the practice of the civil service that he is put on half-pay – “subject to a ceiling and a floor”.

However, he said if the civil servant under investigation is innocent, then he is entitled to back pay. If, however, he is found guilty, “pay will stop completely and other consequences will follow”.

As for Mr Iswaran’s MP allowance, PM Lee said that it is not at his discretion to make changes to that. According to the Public Service Division, the annual MP allowance is $192,500.

PM Lee explained that an MP’s allowance will be withheld once the MP is suspended from the service of Parliament and a motion would have to be moved in Parliament to suspend the member from the service of Parliament.

“His or her allowance would be withheld thereafter,” he said.

Former Speaker makes formal apology for hot mic incident

In a letter read out by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, Mr Tan formally apologised to the House and withdrew the “unparliamentary” remarks he made after the speech by Associate Professor Lim, who is a Sengkang GRC MP.

Ms Indranee called the incident “very regrettable”. She noted that since Mr Tan has now apologised three times for the incident – to the public, to Prof Lim and to the House – and was of the view that no further action needed to be taken.

Workers’ Party MP Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) asked if Ms Indranee, as Leader of the House, had directed Mr Tan to provide an apology, since it was unclear who had the power to punish the Speaker for unparliamentary conduct.

Ms Indranee said she was not exercising any authority over Mr Tan, and that she merely sought to indicate her view to him as Leader that a withdrawal of the comment and an apology should be required. It is her view that this specific matter did not require further action, but added that she was not saying “that (she has) the power to conclude it”.

“If any member thinks otherwise or wishes to do otherwise, it is open to another member to do so,” she said.