The gist: Talk of Parliament for almost three hours – affairs, corruption and Iswaran’s pay cut

SINGAPORE – On Wednesday, MPs discussed the corruption probe into Transport Minister S. Iswaran and the extramarital affair between former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines GRC MP Ms Cheng Li Hui.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made a ministerial statement about both issues, after which Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing answered questions filed by members about Mr Iswaran’s case and the Public Service’s Code of Conduct.
Here are the key takeaways:
1. PM Lee said he should have acted earlier about affair
PM Lee first knew of an affair between Mr Tan and Ms Cheng in November 2020, some time after the general election. The pair were spoken to and counselled separately, and both said they would stop the affair. But they did not.
In February 2023, PM Lee spoke to them again, separately.
Mr Tan, who was also a Marine Parade GRC MP, offered to resign, but PM Lee wanted to make sure that residents in Kembangan-Chai Chee and Marine Parade were taken care of. He also asked the pair to stop the affair.
A few weeks ago, PM Lee said he came across information that strongly suggested that the affair had continued. Both Mr Tan and Ms Cheng resigned in July.
Why it matters:
It took more than two years for PM Lee to raise the matter publicly. He said that in retrospect, and now knowing how things eventually turned out, he “should have forced the issue sooner”.
By giving the matter some time, PM Lee had hoped to give them a softer exit, and save them and their families the pain and embarrassment they are suffering now.
“I placed much weight on protecting their families – perhaps too much,” he said.
On the matter of propriety, PM Lee said there is no direct reporting line between the Speaker and an MP. “Thus, an open, legitimate relationship between the Speaker and an MP is not in itself objectionable.”
However, he noted that the Speaker has some official capacity vis-a-vis MPs.
“An extramarital affair between him and an MP is therefore problematic. It puts other MPs and staff in an awkward position, and it is just not proper,” he added.
READ MORE HERE: ‘I should have forced the issue sooner’: PM Lee explains approach to Tan Chuan-Jin, Cheng Li Hui affair
2. Facts were needed before CPIB announced Iswaran’s arrest
Minister Chan said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) did not initially announce that Minister Iswaran’s arrest as it wanted first to establish more facts of the case, including hearing his side of the story.
CPIB said on July 12 that Mr Iswaran was assisting with investigations into a case it had uncovered, but confirmed days later that Mr Iswaran was arrested on July 11 and subsequently released on bail.
PM Lee instructed Mr Iswaran to take leave of absence until the investigation is completed.
Why it matters:
PM Lee and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong took reference from CPIB’s press release on July 12 in their statements to the media that same day, said Mr Chan, who is also Education Minister.
Mr Chan said that ministers, including the Prime Minister, should not reveal more than what the law enforcement agencies are prepared to disclose.
He added that while ministers do have the final decision-making power, they usually take the law enforcement agency’s advice.
Mr Chan noted that Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) issued a statement two days later on July 14, saying that its managing director, Mr Ong Beng Seng, had been “given a notice of arrest” by CPIB. This prompted the media to ask CPIB about it.
“By then, investigations had been ongoing for three days and CPIB had obtained more facts,” said Mr Chan.
“CPIB made the operational judgment call that it would be appropriate at that point in time to confirm that both Mr Ong and Minister Iswaran had been arrested.”
What law enforcement agencies, including CPIB, reveal at any point in time takes into account operational considerations for cases, said Mr Chan, including preserving the integrity of evidence, protecting the confidentiality of ongoing investigations, and avoiding impact on other related parties.
READ MORE HERE: CPIB did not initially reveal Iswaran’s arrest as it wanted to establish more facts: Chan Chun Sing
3. New Speaker of Parliament elected
Mr Seah Kian Peng, 61, has been sworn in as the 11th Speaker of Parliament.
He has been an MP for Marine Parade GRC since 2006, when he was first elected. He was also the Deputy Speaker from 2011 to 2016.
He is currently the Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise, and is making plans to step down from his current job within this year, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah told Parliament.
His appointment comes after Mr Tan stepped down from the post, following revelations of his affair.
Mr Tan was also caught on a hot mic muttering “****ing populist” during the first day of debate on the President’s Address on April 17. This was after Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim finished a speech on doing more to help lower-income groups here.
Why it matters:
Mr Seah pledged to discharge his duties impartially, firmly and fairly, ensuring the orderly conduct of parliamentary business.
He also urged members to be vigilant in their personal conduct and to bear the weight of their office with dignity and a constant sense of duty.
With his new appointment where he has to abstain from participating in debates, Mr Seah noted that some of his residents are concerned about his ability to raise issues affecting ordinary Singaporeans.
He assured them that he will continue to advocate their concerns, and express his views on matters impacting the lives of Singaporeans and their family through alternative channels.
Mr Seah also reminded members of the House that their words and work live far beyond them. He added that they need to uphold the rules as parliamentarians, even as they debate with conviction and passion.
READ MORE HERE: Be vigilant in personal conduct, serve people of S’pore: Newly elected Speaker Seah Kian Peng
If you have a few more minutes…
Iswaran had pay cut amid CPIB probe
Transport Minister S. Iswaran’s monthly ministerial pay has been reduced to $8,500 until further notice, following his involvement with the CPIB probe, said PM Lee.
He said he had used the current civil service practice as reference since such incidents involving ministers were rare, and that there was no rule or precedent on how to effect an interdiction on a political office-holder.
When asked about the amount of the reduced pay, PM Lee said when a civil servant has been interdicted, it is the practice of the civil service that he is put on half-pay – “subject to a ceiling and a floor”.
However, he said if the civil servant under investigation is innocent, then he is entitled to back pay. If, however, he is found guilty, “pay will stop completely and other consequences will follow”.
As for Mr Iswaran’s MP allowance, PM Lee said that it is not at his discretion to make changes to that. According to the Public Service Division, the annual MP allowance is $192,500.
PM Lee explained that an MP’s allowance will be withheld once the MP is suspended from the service of Parliament and a motion would have to be moved in Parliament to suspend the member from the service of Parliament.
“His or her allowance would be withheld thereafter,” he said.
Former Speaker makes formal apology for hot mic incident
In a letter read out by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, Mr Tan formally apologised to the House and withdrew the “unparliamentary” remarks he made after the speech by Associate Professor Lim, who is a Sengkang GRC MP.
Ms Indranee called the incident “very regrettable”. She noted that since Mr Tan has now apologised three times for the incident – to the public, to Prof Lim and to the House – and was of the view that no further action needed to be taken.
Workers’ Party MP Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) asked if Ms Indranee, as Leader of the House, had directed Mr Tan to provide an apology, since it was unclear who had the power to punish the Speaker for unparliamentary conduct.
Ms Indranee said she was not exercising any authority over Mr Tan, and that she merely sought to indicate her view to him as Leader that a withdrawal of the comment and an apology should be required. It is her view that this specific matter did not require further action, but added that she was not saying “that (she has) the power to conclude it”.
“If any member thinks otherwise or wishes to do otherwise, it is open to another member to do so,” she said.