The gist: Shanmugam addresses late police officer’s allegations, marathon debate on mental health

Before Sgt Uvaraja committed suicide in July 2023, he put up a Facebook post alleging workplace bullying, cover-up of police misconduct, being unfairly held back and ostracism. He had also claimed to have faced racial discrimination at work.

Mr Shanmugam said there was “no choice” but to set out facts as Sgt Uvaraja made “serious allegations, and it is in the public interest that these allegations are dealt with”.

All allegations were investigated, said the minister. Some were found to be true - actions were taken and some officers were disciplined and punished - while others were untrue.

Among various efforts to help Sgt Uvaraja, he was given professional support to deal with his personal issues and accorded substantial time off, said Mr Shanmugam.

The sergeant faced three ongoing criminal and disciplinary investigations at the time of his death.

Why it matters



Mr Shanmugam said that safety and security in Singapore are based on “high levels of public trust and confidence” in the police. In this instance, he noted that allegations were made against the police - by a police officer.

As such, a full investigation is important to deal with wrongdoings or errant officers. Mr Shanmugam said that if this is not done, the public will lose trust in the police over time.

Should the allegations be unfounded, the facts must be set out and the police defended “publicly and robustly”, said Mr Shanmugam.

He added that if untruths are allowed to fester, morale in SPF will decline and public trust will be eroded. Citing how this has happened in other countries, he said: “We don’t want to go down that path.”

Mr Shanmugam said since the incident, the police conducted a review of their policies, and there is a framework of approach for these cases.

He also revealed that cases involving racial slurs or casual racism, will now be investigated as misconduct and a disciplinary breach.

2. More needs to be done to advance mental health

