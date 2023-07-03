The gist: Ridout Road rentals and how potential conflicts of interest are addressed

To prevent conflict of interest, public servants who have access to or are involved in government property leasing or valuation matters will soon have to make a declaration before they can rent such properties managed by their agencies.

These officers will have to declare that they have taken adequate steps to prevent any conflict of interest from arising before they can rent these properties.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said the Public Service Division (PSD) will introduce a standard declaration requirement for this selected group of officers.

PSD will work with relevant ministries and statutory boards such as the Housing Board, JTC Corporation, National Environment Agency and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) to do so.

Why it matters:

Mr Teo emphasised the importance of a clean government and upholding integrity among those in public service – whether elected, or public officers.

The new declaration would mean the officers in organisations who have access to privileged information or who can influence the outcomes of decisions, will have to take this extra step of making a declaration before they can rent the government properties managed by their agencies.

These properties include commercial and residential state properties such as black-and-white bungalows, terraced units, factory or office spaces, business parks, and shops in neighbourhood centres, as well as hawker and market stalls.

Actual, potential and perceived conflicts of interest