The gist: New scheme for unemployed, and professionalising trades, debated in Parliament

To better protect freelance and self-employed workers, including platform workers, NTUC will continue to work with the tripartite partners on matters such as providing work injury compensation, and helping workers secure their housing and retirement needs. The labour movement will also continue to advocate income support for those who lose their jobs.

Why it matters

Self-employed workers are in an especially precarious position should they lose their jobs and have families to provide for. Mid-career workers are also more vulnerable to industry disruptions and restructuring.

If you have a few more minutes…

Through-train programme for students:

Schools should offer a through-train programme from Primary 1 to Secondary 4 so that students have 10 years to prepare for their first major exam, said Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC). He said this will allow students to learn at a pace best suited for them and allow them to pursue their interests, instead of having them meet a specific test score in order to study the subjects they are interested in. This 10-year programme will pair up existing primary and secondary schools and complement, but not replace, the non through-train tracks in these schools.

Further tax the rich:

To address wealth inequality, Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) proposed taxing specific expenditures such as supercars. He proposed a separate category of the certificate of entitlement (COE) for supercars which cost over $1 million dollars. He added that this should also apply to good class bungalows and country club transfer fees. He also urged the Government to consider releasing data on wealth distribution to facilitate public discussion.

Introduce inheritance tax:

Nominated MP Raj Joshua Thomas suggested that the government consider introducing a limited inheritance tax in the form of a stamp duty or tax on inherited property. He said the tax can be based on a percentage of the value of the property, rising according to how expensive the property is, and proposed that the minimum could begin at a property valued at $5 million dollars with rates that go up to 25 per cent for Singapore citizens and 35 per cent for foreigners. The tax regime should also be able to take into consideration the personal circumstances of beneficiaries and provide appropriate exemptions, such as for those with special needs or for HDB flats, he said.