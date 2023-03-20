The Gist: MPs discuss tackling future pandemics, migrant worker housing

SINGAPORE - On Monday Parliament debated the White Paper to Singapore’s Covid-19 response, among other things. Here are some of the key takeaways:

1. Dedicated centre for public health to be set up

To consolidate and build its disease control and pandemic management capabilities and expertise, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore will form a dedicated centre for public health, similar to the Centres for Disease Control that other countries have set up.

Why it matters

A key takeaway from the pandemic is that the Republic needs to be able to detect the spread of novel pathogens quickly through effective surveillance, as well as swiftly develop response measures to control the spread of disease. While it already has some of these capabilities, they currently reside in various parts of the healthcare system, such as the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and within the Ministry of Health. By bringing such expertise together in a dedicated public health centre, the country will be able to develop stronger competence in public health.

2. WP supported, instead of undermined, national Covid-19 effort: Pritam

While some opposition parties in other countries used Covid-19 to attack the government and gain political mileage, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said the WP did not publicly criticise the Government on its handling of an unprecedented crisis and was determined to support, not undermine, the national effort - even when some residents expressed frustration towards safe distancing measures.

Why it matters

A crisis like Covid-19 called for a unity of purpose. Where it realised some rules could prove problematic when operationalised on the ground, its town council officers submitted feedback to the agencies concerned, with the view that they would be taken seriously by civil servants. This approach meant political parties and agencies could work as one Singapore, dealing with issues without compromising national measures or the safety of Singaporeans. This has been the WP’s political posture during Covid-19, and what the public can expect from it when national crises strike in the future, said Mr Singh.

3. Improving conditions in migrant worker dormitories

A plan to help existing migrant worker dormitories transition to improved living standards will be announced later in 2023. This is one of several reforms in the areas of housing, healthcare and social support for migrant workers that have been made in the wake of the pandemic, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng of the lessons learnt from Covid-19.

Why it matters

Poor living conditions in dorms here came under scrutiny when Covid-19 spread like wildfire among the more 300,000 dorm residents, with about half contracting the virus by August 2020. The new standards - which include a cap of 12 residents per room and mandatory en-suite toilets - are key to reducing the risk of future outbreaks, but the requirements announced in September 2021 were imposed only on new dorms due to cost and other concerns in retrofitting existing dorms. The transition plan, which will likely include financial support, paves the way for all migrant workers here to benefit from improved living spaces.

If you have a few more minutes…

1. Better enforcement of smaller dorms with expansion of law in April

The expansion of the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (Feda) on April 1, will give the authorities additional levers against errant dorm operators, especially smaller ones that house workers in industrial buildings and warehouses. Four factory-converted dorms have been prosecuted for unacceptable living conditions since 2017, with another 175 warned or fined. With Feda, the authorities will also be able to issue directives to dorm operators and bar them from taking in new tenants until lapses are fixed. On Monday, MPs lauded the crucial role non-governmental organisations played to help migrant workers during the pandemic and urged authorities to continue working closely with these groups.

2. Balancing trade-offs in development and conservation of Southern Islands

Development at the biodiversity-rich Southern Islands has come under the spotlight, with new tiny homes for holidaying at Lazarus Island generating much excitement. In response to MP Louis Ng’s call for greater protection of the country’s marine spaces and for the Sisters’ Island Marine Park to be elevated to a nature reserve, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the marine park is protected under the Parks and Trees Act. Under the act, removal of biodiversity is prohibited and activities such as fishing and coral collection are restricted. Singapore’s small size means that there will always be competing demands for space on land and sea, but Mr Lee stressed that the Government is committed to being a responsible steward of Singapore’s coastal and marine spaces.

3. National Strategy for mental health and well-being to be ready by end-2023:

A national plan aimed at creating a more caring and inclusive Singapore where all can seek help and be supported in their mental health will be ready by the end of 2023. The strategy is being developed by the Interagency Taskforce on Mental Health and Well-being, after an earlier group convened to study the mental health impact of Covid-19 on the population recommended that a whole-of-government approach be taken on the issue. In May 2022, the taskforce proposed 12 recommendations to address gaps in areas such as the accessibility and quality of mental health services here, and to strengthen support for youth mental well-being. A public consultation had also been carried out.