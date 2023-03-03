The gist: MPs discuss pedestrian-friendly streets, more support for those receiving home care

Persons with disabilities who live in the West will soon get more access to training and nearby jobs with an Enabling Business Hub in Jurong West, while those in the East will have more community activities and respite care options with an Enabling Services Hub in Tampines, with a satellite site in Bedok.

Many of those with disabilities want to be gainfully employed and socially active, but may find it hard to venture far from home. The two pilot programmes aim to bring social activities, courses and jobs closer to them, while increasing outreach to raise awareness of existing disability services. The hubs will also encourage inclusiveness by creating opportunities for people with and without disabilities to mingle.

READ MORE HERE: Two new hubs to bring social services, employment opportunities closer to those with disabilities

1. Full steam ahead at Tuas Port



Construction of the $20 billion Tuas Port is continuing apace, with land reclamation works for the second phase of the four-phase project about 60 per cent complete. The planning and design of phase three has begun, and reclamation work for that section is slated to be done in the mid-2030s. With thousands of workers expected to be affected by the eventual move to the mega port, a committee comprising government agencies, industry partners and unions will be formed to improve the available transport options.

2. Cutting business costs at checkpoints



Singapore is reviewing whether it can streamline transshipment procedures at land checkpoints, by reducing the number of permits that companies need to apply for. This could mean potential cost savings of up to S$40 for each transshipment, and the total savings for the industry could amount to S$2 million annually.

3. Stopping abuse of healthcare workers

Almost one in three healthcare workers witnessed or experienced abuse at least once a week, a work group looking into abuse of healthcare staff has found. Among the steps being considered are formulating a clear definition of abuse and harassment, and standardising how public healthcare institutions deal with such cases. MOH said it will give an update on its plans to tackle this problem later in March.

Advisory on screen use by children

The Ministry of Health has introduced an advisory on screen use by children up to the age of 12. Developed by an expert panel made up of healthcare and education professionals, the advisory provides tips such as discouraging screen use for children under 18 months – except for interactive video-chatting – and developing a timetable for families to find a balance between screen use and other activities like family bonding.