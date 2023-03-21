The gist: MPs discuss new public health situation framework, care facilities and stiffer drug laws

Singapore has amended the Misuse of Drugs Act and the Constitution to better target psychoactive substances, defining them as any substance that is abused for a high. This excludes substances such as alcohol, caffeine, tobacco, food additives and health products. With the changes to the law, there will also be increased punishments for drug possession.

Psychoactive substances were defined by molecular structure before, and this resulted in the authorities having to play catch-up whenever a new substance emerged that was not defined as illicit under the law. The new definition moves away from this more granular approach to a catch-all approach, since it is based on whether a substance induces a psychoactive effect. The increased punishments for drug possession will address the problem of drug users dealing in larger quantities of illicit drugs.

Couples who purchase an HDB flat under the Fiance-Fiancee Scheme must show proof of marriage within three months of getting their flat, or risk losing it. Of those who bought flats under the scheme in the past 10 years, 79 couples have yet to produce their marriage certificate as at the end of 2022.

In three of the cases, HDB has allowed one party to retain the flat, with the inclusion of a parent, as the party would have qualified for the purchase as part of a family nucleus. HDB also initiated compulsory acquisitions in two cases, while five couples will be surrendering their flats.

The other cases consist of couples who cited difficulties proceeding with their marriage during the Covid-19 period.

Polyclinic waiting times

People who walked into a polyclinic to see a doctor in February 2022 had a median wait time of 17 minutes. And those who waited longer than 95 per cent of all patients had to wait for 164 minutes. Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam, revealing these figures, said the Ministry of Health does not track the number of walk-in patients turned away, but added that those who are unable to get a same-day appointment will be triaged based on medical needs, and will be seen by a doctor if they are assessed to require urgent attention.

Fake news on Covid-19

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act Office issued seven correction directions to correct misinformation related to Covid-19 in four cases between 2020 and 2022. During this period, the office received more than 280 pieces of feedback and inquiries related to Covid-19. Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary said not all the reports resulted in corrections, and the Government focused on communication and education to counter falsehoods, such as through the Gov.sg WhatsApp channel.