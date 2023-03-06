The gist: MPs discuss making voting easier; children to get more ActiveSG credits

Project Dian@M3, an initiative to support Malay/Muslim families living in public rental flats by connecting them to the wide range of national and community programmes, will be expanded to six more blocks in three towns – Chua Chu Kang, Jurong and Tampines.

This will cover 500 more households, up from around 250 households today.

Why it matters

Needy families often face complex issues requiring support from many agencies. This is especially true for young families with children, some of whom demonstrate developmental delays or do not attend pre-school regularly.

The Dian ambassadors will visit these families to read to the children and engage them in activities to develop their cognitive and social skills.

The expanded programme will also improve coordination across public agencies and community organisations, and provide more integrated wrap-around support for the vulnerable.