The gist: MPs discuss getting rid of streaming in schools, verifying of EP qualifications

Platform workers born in or after 1995 will have to make Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions from mid-2024, and will get help to do so. They will get five years to ramp up their contributions, at 2.5 percentage points per year.

Platform companies will also get to phase in their contributions at 3.5 percentage points per year over five years. CPF contribution is voluntary for older platform workers.

Why it matters

Mandating CPF contribution will go towards ensuring that platform workers save enough for retirement, yet many worry about how this will affect their earnings.

Giving them support for their CPF contributions ensures that they are able to beef up their savings for housing and retirement, while at the same time cushions the impact on their take-home earnings.

It will also prevent a sudden spike in costs for platform businesses.

READ MORE HERE: Eligible platform workers to get boost in CPF savings, cushion to protect take-home pay

If you have a few more minutes...

1. AI to help with jobs

A CareersFinder feature, powered by artificial intelligence, will be added to the MyCareersFuture portal by end-September to serve up personalised job recommendations and training courses for people looking to switch jobs or industries.

The CareersFinder will have access to the Ministry of Manpower’s vast database and will be able to factor in information like job transitions in the labour market, for instance, to make recommendations based on a job seeker’s responses to a quiz.

2. Building an inclusive workforce

To boost employment of persons with disabilities and ex-offenders, wage offsets will be given to employers under two schemes.

The enhanced Enabling Employment Credit will give employers an additional wage offset of up to 20 per cent for nine months if they hire persons with disabilities who have been out of work for the past six months.

The new Uplifting Employment Credit will offer a similar wage offset to employers who hire ex-offenders through the Yellow Ribbon Singapore and Singapore Prison Service employment schemes.

3. More pathways and courses

The Polytechnic Foundation Programme, which is currently open only to those from the Normal (Academic) stream, will draw from a wider range of students from 2028, after academic streams are done away with under the full subject-based banding system.

From 2026, students will also be admitted to broad clusters, instead of specific diplomas, so they will have more time to decide what to specialise in. At Institutes of Technical Education, diploma offerings will be expanded.