The gist: House discusses online and public safety

The authorities said current sentencing options are inadequate to deal with such serious offenders, and Sepp will ensure these offenders are detained for as long as is needed for public safety.

They cited cases of past convicts reoffending shortly after their release from prison, including a diagnosed paedophile who sexually assaulted his two grandnieces less than three years after serving a prison term for raping his stepdaughter. He was sentenced to the maximum 20 years’ preventive detention in 2022.

Current laws that allow offenders to be detained indefinitely include the Internal Security Act and the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act, which has been used for offences relating to secret societies, drug trafficking and loan-sharking.

Protecting children in the adoption process



The social service sector has been shaken by a recent court case involving a 16-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a man who wanted to adopt her, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling.

The girl had witnessed her mother’s suicide and was sexually abused by her biological father. Assessed to be a suicide risk, she was placed in a centre designed to help girls who suffered trauma or abuse to reintegrate into society.

Ms Sun said the children’s home involved in the case performed due diligence on people who had contact with the girl. Background checks had also been conducted on the man and his wife before they were identified as her caregivers, and they had no adverse records. Social service professionals also followed up with supervised visitations, check-ins and home visits.

Ms Sun said her ministry will continue to ensure those in the sector are up to date on how to spot signs of family violence. It will also launch tools to guide social services on when to report domestic violence.

Following up from COP28



Singapore is making good progress in preparing its first biennial transparency report, which will be ready by the end of 2024, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

The report includes data on the Republic’s greenhouse gas emissions, progress on tracking climate targets, and information on climate impacts and adaptation solutions.

The country will also be updating its national climate targets for 2035 by COP30, which will be held in the Brazilian Amazon in 2025.

Countries at COP28 including Singapore have agreed to transition away from fossil fuels, and focus more on meeting net-zero targets and ways to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C.

This includes an agreement to treble global renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030.

Singapore has already doubled domestic solar capacity since 2021 to over 1,000 megawatt-peak (MWp), and will increase this further by 2030 to reach 2,000MWp.

What goes into diplomatic bags



Diplomatic bags can be used for limited quantities of personal items to allow Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) staff to fulfil their overseas duties effectively, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, limited medical supplies were sent to MFA staff.

On Nov 23, a director-general in the MFA, Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan, was charged with several offences related to using diplomatic bags for luxury watches and Panadol.

Aside from Oh’s case, there have been no instances of questionable use of the diplomatic bag in the past five years, Dr Balakrishnan said.

He added that staff have to declare the items going into diplomatic bags, and must not contravene import or export restrictions imposed by either Singapore or the receiving state. The bags are also subject to X-ray surveillance and other checks legally permitted under diplomatic practice.