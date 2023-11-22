The gist: Constitution amended to allow president, ministers’ international roles in private capacities

SINGAPORE - Should the president of Singapore and Cabinet ministers take on international roles, even in their private capacity? MPs put forth their views on the matter in Parliament on Nov 22.
The Moneylenders Act was also amended, while updates were given on the National Library Board’s decision not to offer courses by Udemy Business.
Here are key takeaways:
1. National interest is central when president or ministers accept international roles in private capacity
The Constitution has been changed to allow the president and ministers to take on international roles in their private capacities, if required by national interest.
Explaining the need for the amendment, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that while international bodies want appointees to carry on with their official roles, and bring with them their official status and reputations, they also seek independent contributions from these appointees to fulfil the goals of each organisation.
Currently, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam holds four international positions in his official capacity as president, with the advice and support of the Cabinet.
As for ministers, DPM Wong said that while there are currently no general legal impediments for them to take on external appointments, a legal framework has been put in place.
Opposition MPs from the Workers’ Party and Progress Singapore Party questioned the president’s expected annual time commitment for these roles and the financial outlay required, as well as the retroactive application of the law.
Why it matters
DPM Wong said the Government originally intended to keep the status quo, but was advised by the Attorney-General’s Chambers that this was “not ideal” – both for Singapore and the international organisations.
He explained that the nature and parameters of the president’s involvement would have been unclear in distinguishing whether he was speaking for Singapore or representing his own views.
The Government decided that “it’s far better to be upfront, transparent and direct about this matter”, said DPM Wong.
He stressed that the president and ministers accepting such roles would be considered if it is “helpful in advancing Singapore’s standing and interest on the international stage”.
2. Moneylenders Act amended to allow for more data sharing of borrowers’ information
The Moneylenders Act (MLA) has been amended to allow more room for licensed moneylenders to verify information about borrowers through wider data sharing.
Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Rahayu Mahzam said these are part of the Ministry of Law’s ongoing efforts to enhance the licensed moneylending industry.
Licensed moneylenders will now be able to share borrowers’ information to a prescribed list of credit bureaus and third parties engaged to provide IT support or to recover debts.
They will also be able to obtain records from public agencies to verify the accuracy of information submitted by loan applicants, and share borrowers’ information with any “prescribed person for purposes related to the welfare and protection of applicants, borrowers and sureties”, said Ms Rahayu.
Why it matters
Prior to these changes, the MLA limited whom licensed moneylenders can share data with, said Ms Rahayu.
This hampered comprehensive credit checks on borrowers, and may enable over-borrowing by individuals who choose to withhold or inaccurately declare their credit information.
Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) and Nominated MP Neil Parekh Nimil Rajnikant inquired about measures to safeguard borrower data.
Ms Rahayu said prescribed credit bureaus and third parties are “subject to the obligations under the Personal Data Protection Act”.
“Their ability to do so is something we will consider carefully when deciding whether to prescribe particular credit bureaus to be able to receive borrower information,” she added.
If you have a few more minutes:
Udemy Business’ new licensing model more expensive, offers fewer courses
The National Library Board (NLB) decided not to award a new contract to Udemy Business as its new licensing model would offer fewer courses than what is currently available and be “several times more expensive”, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How.
The new model by the online learning platform would also restrict the number of users allowed to access courses, he added.
NLB’s current contract with Udemy Business expires on Dec 15.
He added that Singaporeans who would like to continue taking courses from Udemy Business can use their SkillsFuture credits. Reimbursement claims can be submitted directly to SkillsFuture Singapore when the course is completed.