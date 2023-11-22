The gist: Constitution amended to allow president, ministers’ international roles in private capacities

SINGAPORE - Should the president of Singapore and Cabinet ministers take on international roles, even in their private capacity? MPs put forth their views on the matter in Parliament on Nov 22.

The Moneylenders Act was also amended, while updates were given on the National Library Board’s decision not to offer courses by Udemy Business.

Here are key takeaways:

1. National interest is central when president or ministers accept international roles in private capacity

The Constitution has been changed to allow the president and ministers to take on international roles in their private capacities, if required by national interest.

Explaining the need for the amendment, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that while international bodies want appointees to carry on with their official roles, and bring with them their official status and reputations, they also seek independent contributions from these appointees to fulfil the goals of each organisation.

Currently, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam holds four international positions in his official capacity as president, with the advice and support of the Cabinet.

As for ministers, DPM Wong said that while there are currently no general legal impediments for them to take on external appointments, a legal framework has been put in place.

Opposition MPs from the Workers’ Party and Progress Singapore Party questioned the president’s expected annual time commitment for these roles and the financial outlay required, as well as the retroactive application of the law.