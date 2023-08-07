Tharman Shanmugaratnam submits presidential election eligibility forms

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam has submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility to contest the upcoming presidential election.

The media team for Mr Tharman, 66, confirmed with The Straits Times that the forms were submitted on Monday morning. There are no further details.

In July, the former senior minister officially launched his bid for the presidency, themed “Respect for All”.

Outlining a vision of being a “president for a new era”, Mr Tharman had cautioned against judging candidates based on past affiliations, rather than their track record.

Other potential candidates have also announced their own submissions.

Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, told the media that he had submitted the forms on Aug 2 to be considered eligible via the public sector deliberative track.

Entrepreneur George Goh, 63, submitted his forms on Aug 4.

Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian, 75, said he has submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility for the upcoming presidential election, but has not decided if he will contest.