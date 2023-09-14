President Tharman vows to strengthen multiracialism, nurture more inclusive society

SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has promised to use the strong mandate he was given at the ballot box to strengthen Singapore’s multiracialism, and to nurture a more inclusive society.
Mr Tharman, who was sworn in as Singapore’s ninth president on Thursday, said he will work alongside the Government, community groups, voluntary organisations and the nation to enhance people’s respect and appreciation for one another.
“I will do my utmost to support initiatives that deepen the respect we accord to our fellow citizens, of all backgrounds and in every walk of life, the respect for all that is at the heart of our solidarity as Singaporeans,” he said.
He also pledged to be independent in exercising his custodial role over Singapore’s reserves and the integrity of the public service.
“I will be scrupulous and independent in making judgements that involve the use of the ‘second key’ on our reserves – whether in responding to the future crises that will come from time to time, or in ensuring Singapore remains a safe and liveable home over the longer term,” he added.
Addressing Singaporeans for the first time as their president, he said: “This evening, as I stand before you as your newly elected president, I pledge to discharge my duties diligently, faithfully, and to the best of my abilities, for the betterment of Singapore and Singaporeans. I will serve with all my heart.”
Mr Tharman was elected into office on Sept 1 with 70.41 per cent of votes.
Giving his first speech as head of state, he said the elected president holds a non-partisan office in Singapore’s system of governance. It is precisely because the office is above the political fray that the president can be a symbol of the nation, he added.
While the president exercises important custodial responsibilities under the Constitution, in most other matters such as foreign relations, the president acts on the advice of the Cabinet, he noted.
“Nevertheless, within that framework, there is room for the president to take a special interest in specific issues, or champion causes close to his or her heart,” he said.
“Respect for All” had been the theme of his campaign during the presidential election, and on Thursday night, Mr Tharman set out how he would achieve this during his presidency.
This includes promoting greater interaction between the different communities while ensuring the vibrancy of the different cultures, such as by encouraging youth to play sports that are mainly played today by a particular ethnic group or promoting collaborations between self-help groups, community organisations and business chambers.
Singapore has made itself into a cohesive, multiracial society with high trust and unity, but Mr Tharman urged people to recognise that none of what has been achieved is permanent, as what has happened in many other countries has shown.
As the Republic matures, a greater diversity of views and preferences must be expected, but Singapore must not allow any of these differences to cause division, he said.
“Now, more than before, we must grow our sense of togetherness as fellow Singaporeans. It will make us a better society, and add to our ballast as we face a more turbulent world.”
He noted that it had taken many years of mutual accommodation to bridge racial and religious differences, and urged people to continue building closer bonds, starting in their neighbourhoods and in other shared spaces such as schools and workplaces.
“We must continue to take steps forward, to add depth and resilience to our multiracialism, and never let it fray. We must continue to strengthen the experience of growing up together, and our connections and emotional ties with one another,” he said.
Mr Tharman also spoke about how he intends to foster a more inclusive society by encouraging an active community and thriving civil society. He also plans to lend his support to the arts and sports.
More can be done to help ground-up and purpose-driven initiatives “sprout and grow”, including those aimed at supporting disadvantaged youth and people who need a second or third chance, he added.
He called on Singaporeans to jointly build a culture of kinship and respect, so that there is empathy for one’s fellow citizen, with people bringing out the best in each other, and feeling that they only truly succeed when everyone succeeds together.
“I remain committed to making Singapore a more inclusive and socially just society, which has been my life’s purpose,” he said.
An avid sportsman in his youth, Mr Tharman said that while Singapore has made great strides in the arts and sports, “in both fields, our best years are ahead of us”. Nurturing every talent in these fields and supporting their journeys will inspire all Singaporeans, he said.
Mr Tharman also spoke about how he would perform his custodial and diplomatic roles.
In exercising his veto powers on the reserves and key public service appointments, he said he would confer closely with the Council of Presidential Advisers and be thorough and impartial in his assessments.
Should the need arise in future to use the reserves to tackle crises and existential threats, such as climate change, “we will weigh the matter carefully” and balance between meeting immediate needs and preserving the reserves so that every generation can enjoy its benefits, he said.
On his diplomatic role, Mr Tharman said he will promote the country’s interests abroad, in line with the objectives and priorities of the Government. Amid an era of profound global uncertainty caused by developments such as the war in Ukraine and the lack of strategic trust between the world’s major powers, he said Singapore must find its way forward and advance its long-term national interests by standing up firmly for its principles, rather than choosing sides.
“By remaining a voice of reason and striving for solutions that are of mutual benefit, we will remain a partner that others find worthwhile to engage with,” he said.
Thanking Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for his support and encouragement, he said: “I look forward to working constructively with you and your Cabinet.”
Mr Tharman also thanked his predecessor, former president Halimah Yacob, for her service to Singapore and her counsel and advice.
He closed his speech by thanking Singaporeans for their strong endorsement.
“Regardless of the challenges ahead of us or the differences amongst us that we will inevitably have, let us remember that we are bound by a common destiny,” he said.
“Let us take confidence in what we have achieved together so far, and pledge to work together for a future of optimism and respect for all.”