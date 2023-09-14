President Tharman vows to strengthen multiracialism, nurture more inclusive society

SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has promised to use the strong mandate he was given at the ballot box to strengthen Singapore’s multiracialism, and to nurture a more inclusive society.

Mr Tharman, who was sworn in as Singapore’s ninth president on Thursday, said he will work alongside the Government, community groups, voluntary organisations and the nation to enhance people’s respect and appreciation for one another.

“I will do my utmost to support initiatives that deepen the respect we accord to our fellow citizens, of all backgrounds and in every walk of life, the respect for all that is at the heart of our solidarity as Singaporeans,” he said.

He also pledged to be independent in exercising his custodial role over Singapore’s reserves and the integrity of the public service.

“I will be scrupulous and independent in making judgements that involve the use of the ‘second key’ on our reserves – whether in responding to the future crises that will come from time to time, or in ensuring Singapore remains a safe and liveable home over the longer term,” he added.