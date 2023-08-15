Tharman on his independence and how president’s role of safeguarding reserves will evolve

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was in the thick of action the two times that Singapore unlocked its reserves during crises.

During the global financial crisis in 2008, precipitated by the bursting of the United States housing bubble, he was finance minister and proposed a draw of $4.9 billion from the past reserves to fund a jobs credit scheme and a scheme to encourage banks to lend money to businesses.

And he was senior minister advising Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on economic policies during the recent Covid-19 pandemic, when the Government proposed drawing down the reserves to the tune of $69 billion to save jobs and lives. Eventually, $39.7 billion was drawn down and used.

Asked how these experiences will inform his role as president if he is elected, he says considering a draw on the reserves is “never a black-and-white matter”.

He says: “It’s not just a matter of a second key, the Government comes to you, and you decide whether to turn it or not. You’ve got to understand the issues well. You’ve got to have a dialogue with the Government on it. And it helps to have a background where you have been deeply involved in economic policy. In fact, social policies as well are relevant.

“And you have an understanding as to how the reserves have to be preserved in a way that serves future generations, because these crises will keep coming.”

The biggest long-term crisis that Singapore faces is climate change, and adapting to it will require infrastructural investments, he says.

In deciding whether or not the reserves can be used, the president will have to make “considered and calibrated judgments, not just responding in the heat of crisis”.

“How do we be fair to the current generation and future generations, both by protecting and using the reserves wisely in the future? We started now with Singa bonds for long-term infrastructure. That may not be the last of them,” he says.

With these challenges ahead, the role of the president in safeguarding the reserves will only get more important, he adds. He was speaking to The Straits Times last Friday about how this role will evolve, and how his track record of independence and his experience in government will help him discharge his functions as president if he is elected.

On how the president’s role of safeguarding the reserves will evolve

The formal executive powers of the presidency will... become more important than before precisely because of the challenges we face: the global challenges, the challenges of climate change, the fact that we not only need to use what we call the NIRC (Net Investment Returns Contribution), the investment income from our reserves, as part of each year’s budget, but we need to make very judicious judgments on how we use reserves for long-term infrastructure which benefits not just today’s generation, but future generations.

And that role is going to be more important than what it was in the past, where we were focused very much on just creating a framework for spending income from reserves and protecting the rest of our reserves. That role of making judicious judgments as we had to do during Covid-19, as we had to do during the global financial crisis, and for being able to invest ahead of time in long-term infrastructure – that role is going to grow.

Unfortunately, the crises are going to keep coming. The pandemics are, unfortunately, already baked into the global system. Pandemics will keep coming. Economic crises will come. Some of them may be geopolitically inspired, some of them may be just a result of poor policymaking around the world, but economic crises will keep coming. So the president has to be, first, knowledgeable, have the ability to understand the nature of the crises and the nature of the challenge we face as a country, and the president must have a vision of the future and the ability to talk to the Government and interact with the Government in ways that ensure that we come to the right solutions.