Thailand, Singapore reaffirm close defence relationship at international exhibition: Mindef

SINGAPORE - Thailand and Singapore have reaffirmed their close and longstanding defence relationship, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Monday (Aug 29).

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How has been on a two-day working visit to Thailand since Sunday to attend the Defense and Security 2022 Exhibition in Bangkok.

The international military and civil exhibition covering land, air and sea military equipment, defence technology, and internal security is attended by military officials and defence industry professionals from around the world.

This year marks the 10th edition of the show.

The event's opening ceremony was officiated by Thailand's Minister of Defence Prayut Chan-o-cha, Mindef said.

Mr Prayut is still Thailand's defence minister despite having been suspended as the country's prime minister.

At the exhibition, Mr Heng visited the booths of defence companies from Thailand, Singapore and other key defence partners.

He also called on Deputy Minister of Defence Chaichan Changmongkol on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Both ministers reaffirmed the close and longstanding defence relationship, with Mr Heng expressing appreciation for Thailand's support for the Singapore Armed Forces' training there.

They also discussed ways for both countries to further strengthen defence cooperation and work together in areas of mutual interest.

Mr Heng's visit to Thailand underscores the strong defence ties between Singapore and Thailand, said Mindef.

Said the ministry: "Both defence establishments interact regularly and extensively through high-level visits, professional exchanges, and bilateral exercises.

"These mutually beneficial interactions have enhanced the professional ties between the two defence establishments."