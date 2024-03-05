TEL Stage 4 from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore to open for passenger service on June 23

SINGAPORE – Passenger service on the fourth stage of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore will start on June 23, improving accessibility for those living in and travelling to Singapore’s East Coast region, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said on March 5.

The seven new MRT stations on the 10.8km stretch are Tanjong Rhu, Katong Park, Tanjong Katong, Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, Siglap and Bayshore. They will be connected to the first three stages of TEL, from Woodlands North to Gardens by the Bay.

Passengers can use them for free as part of a preview on June 21, Mr Chee said during a debate on the Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) budget.

In a statement, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said passengers can do so between 10am and 9pm on the preview day to familiarise themselves with the stations.

With the opening of TEL Stage 4, about 235,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk of a TEL station, said LTA.