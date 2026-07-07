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TB screenings in Bedok part of more proactive infectious disease surveillance: Tan Kiat How

In May, the CDA conducted mandatory TB screening for some 700 tenants and employees at three locations in Bedok linked to three clusters with 13 genetically similar cases.

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SINGAPORE – The tuberculosis screenings conducted in Bedok in May were part of a more proactive surveillance effort being taken to minimise the outbreak of infectious diseases, said Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) will conduct such precautionary screenings when necessary, Tan said in Parliament on July 7.

“We do so when we believe there’s a case where we can take early action, intervene early to prevent future outbreaks,” he said, adding that the cost of intervening only when an outbreak had occurred would be much higher.

In May, the CDA conducted mandatory TB screening for some 700 tenants and employees at three locations in Bedok linked to three clusters with 13 genetically similar cases, with voluntary screening also offered to people who had visited the locations.

A total of 3,525 people were screened, with one case of active TB diagnosed.

Tan was responding to a parliamentary question by Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC), who had asked about the lessons learnt from the screening exercise.

The Workers’ Party chief also said the relatively short timeframe of the screenings at community hub Heartbeat@Bedok – conducted across five days in early May – had suggested “urgency and criticality”, although the cases were discovered over a three-year period between January 2023 and February 2026.

A longer period for the screening exercise, as well as a differentiated screening regime for businesses, could help ease the anxieties faced by hawkers and others affected, Singh suggested.

In response, Tan noted that the screening was conducted as a precaution, as recent developments in whole genome sequencing – which determines the DNA sequence of an organism’s genome – was able to uncover that the 13 cases were genetically linked.

Testing would help ensure that those who frequented those areas were safe, he said.

While noting that this had been addressed previously, Tan acknowledged there were learning points on how to improve public communications and better explain such issues to reassure members of the public.

“We will make sure that those lessons will be incorporated in our standard operating procedures and our approach next time,” he said.

There have been 417 reported TB cases here in 2026 as at end-June, according to the CDA’s weekly infectious disease bulletin.

In 2024, there were 1,156 new cases of active TB disease among Singapore residents, at an incidence rate of 27.6 cases per 100,000 residents.