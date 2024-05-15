Taylor Swift tunes and popcorn for Yew Tee residents watching Lawrence Wong as he is sworn in as PM

SINGAPORE - The strains of Taylor Swift’s hit song Love Story filled a tent in Yew Tee jam-packed with residents on May 15, as they waited in anticipation to see their district’s anchor minister Lawrence Wong sworn in as the Republic’s fourth prime minister.

The May Day singalong-cum-watch party for Mr Wong’s swearing-in ceremony at the Istana was organised by the People’s Association at a hard court next to Yew Tee MRT station.

The swearing-in was streamed live from 8pm after a series of performances by local artists. Mr Wong has been an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC since 2015.

According to organisers, around 1,000 residents were expected at the event, where inflatable clappers, fans and light sticks were laid across hundreds of seats, adding to the atmosphere.

By 7.40pm, a sizeable crowd of onlookers had gathered at the temporary tent to witness Mr Wong take on the mantle as PM.