Taxes, labour policy and social issues raised in Budget debate

SINGAPORE - Ahead of Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget round-up speech on Wednesday (March 2), MPs on Tuesday raised a host of questions and made proposals. There were three broad themes: taxes, labour issues ranging from better wages to work prospects for local workers, and social issues such as eldercare and education.

A few of the MPs' observations stood out either because they provided a fresh take, made suggestions that could be actionable, or reiterated earlier proposals worth adopting.

On taxes, Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) sought clarification on how the Committee Against Profiteering will be implemented, given that it could be hard to distinguish between businesses which are profiteering amid the goods and services tax (GST) hike, and those which are genuinely struggling with the rising cost of supplies, rental, labour and energy.

Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) highlighted that GST household scenario illustrations could be more inclusive and diverse, as they are currently limited to a married couple, usually with children, living in a Housing Board flat. Other types of households, she said, could include divorced families, families with a foreign spouse, and single adults living with elderly parents.

Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) suggested that the property tax levied on top-end properties such as good class bungalows is comparatively low, and the tax system still has room to be more progressive. He also asked why "sin taxes" such as that on gambling, alcohol and cigarettes were not raised.

Turning to the use of carbon credits to offset taxable incomes, Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) asked whether help can be given to businesses in Singapore which have promising sustainability projects, but lack the scale necessary to attract carbon credit financing. He suggested that government or statutory boards partner them to provide services.

On labour issues, the planned hikes in qualifying salaries for Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass holders have raised concerns that some businesses cannot cope amid a tight labour market.

Nominated MP Abdul Samad Abdul Wahab pointed out that raising the minimum qualifying salary again for new S Pass applicants has "made many union leaders and workers unhappy", especially when Singaporeans do not get similar increments over the same period of time. Some companies, he noted, dealt with the situation by simply promoting the S Pass workers or raising their salaries upon renewal.

Another issue is whether salary thresholds are too blunt. Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer) repeated his push for a points system that considers three things: sector input, whether the employer has been hiring and developing local workers, and the diversity of nationalities within companies. This is a more granular approach that will nudge employers towards the right hiring behaviours.

In his speech on Tuesday, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng assuaged small and medium-sized enterprises' concerns over rising costs, pointing out that in the case of S Passes, only new applications are affected.

Observing that foreign publications were speculating that Singapore is now less welcoming of talent, he stressed that such misperceptions should not be allowed to take root. "I want to be very clear that the changes we announced are to ensure Singapore remains open to foreigners who can complement our workforce, so that our businesses can assemble the best team of locals and foreigners to compete on the global stage," he said.

The EP and S Pass adjustments should not be seen in isolation, but in the context of an evolving labour market. As the wages of locals have risen over the years - a reflection of economic growth and the deepening of skills - so, too, must the quality of EP and S Pass holders.

This is why qualifying salaries are adjusted regularly to keep pace with local wages, explained Dr Tan. "If we do not do so, firms may choose to hire foreigners simply because they are cheaper than locals. There will not be a level playing field. Our efforts to upskill our workforce and sharpen our business competitiveness will therefore be diluted."

On education, Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (Jalan Besar GRC) said there could be fewer exams in-between the major ones such as PSLE, N and O levels. There could also be greater flexibility to allow students to choose modules outside their main course, he said.

Citing the example of polytechnic students who have three years to complete a course, he asked if a longer duration could be allowed so that students can pursue side interests such as entrepreneurship.

Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) suggested putting a "time stamp" on degrees conferred by institutes of higher learning, such as requiring graduates to attend upgrading courses every five years.

"Can we have the flexibility of converting the second half of the full-time degree course into a part- time degree, should the students want to extend the internship or even start work earlier?" he asked.

As Singapore's population rapidly ages, Mr Heng Chee How (Jalan Besar GRC) flagged the need to make affordable and accessible senior day care services available at scale.

This must be studied in earnest, he said, so that Singapore can forestall two things: a surge in local workforce departures in the medium term, and a huge further increase in demand for foreign domestic help that comes with its own complexities.

Citing the problem of overwork and depression among social workers at family service centres, Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) advocated for a cap on the case load that these workers can take on, so as to maintain service quality. This is no different from schools, he said, which limit the number of students in each class so that teachers can dedicate more attention to each student.

Clearly, not all of Tuesday's suggestions can or will be taken up. But they set the stage for more details to be revealed in subsequent debates on individual ministries' plans. The Manpower Minister has already alluded to refinements in the EP framework, and one should expect that this and other substantive announcements will be made in the coming week.