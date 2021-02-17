Targeted help for vulnerable businesses and Singaporeans in Budget 2021

SINGAPORE - Seeing Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat deliver the Budget statement on Tuesday (Feb 16), one could not help but wonder if there would be a second, or - heaven forbid - third round of measures this year.

After all, last year he addressed Parliament nine times and made four round-up speeches over five Budgets, which marshalled close to $100 billion in Covid-19 support and chalked up a deficit of $64.9 billion, or 13.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).