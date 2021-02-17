From the Gallery

Targeted help for vulnerable businesses and Singaporeans in Budget 2021

Senior Political Correspondent
Singaporeans and businesses have been primed for some time now that the fiscal bazooka cannot keep being fired.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Seeing Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat deliver the Budget statement on Tuesday (Feb 16), one could not help but wonder if there would be a second, or - heaven forbid - third round of measures this year.

After all, last year he addressed Parliament nine times and made four round-up speeches over five Budgets, which marshalled close to $100 billion in Covid-19 support and chalked up a deficit of $64.9 billion, or 13.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 