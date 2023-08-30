Tan Kin Lian says support from opposition leaders does not politicise presidential election

SINGAPORE – Endorsements of his bid for the Istana by opposition figures here have not injected party politics into the presidential election, Mr Tan Kin Lian said on Wednesday.

This is as Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say have given their support in their personal capacities, and not as representatives of the political parties they are associated with, he added.

This was made clear at a media conference on Sunday when Dr Tan first announced that he was stumping for the former NTUC Income chief executive.

Mr Tan Kin Lian’s comments came after his Sunday press conference drew same-day responses from the other two presidential candidates that Dr Tan’s endorsement risks politicising the election.

Dr Tan is chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) while Mr Tan Jee Say is a member of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

Political analysts have also said the election is shaping up to be a partisan contest, given that several prominent opposition figures have come out publicly in support of Mr Tan Kin Lian.

Peoples Voice (PV) chief Lim Tean has also given his backing. Several other opposition politicians who contested the 2020 General Election have also appeared at Mr Tan Kin Lian’s walkabouts.

Speaking to the media beside Hougang MRT station on Wednesday, Mr Tan Kin Lian said Dr Tan and Mr Tan Jee Say are supporting him as they “share a common vision of a president that is independent of the ruling government”.

He added: “As the presidential election is above politics, I respectfully ask the media or political analysts from framing this election as ‘party politics’.”

He reiterated that should he be elected, he will exercise his constitutional duties “with an independent mind and will always act in the interest of the people”.

“My guiding principle is: ‘Are these in the interest of the people?’ That’s what an independent president is’,” he said. He was visiting volunteers who were distributing his fliers.