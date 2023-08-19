Tan Kin Lian says he respects Ng Kok Song but Tharman is his strongest opponent for the presidency

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian said that while he respects former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, his main opponent in the race for the Istana is Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Mr Tan said, however, that while Mr Tharman would likely make a good president, he is unlikely to be an independent one.

Pointing to the former senior minister’s 22 years as a People’s Action Party MP, Mr Tan said it was doubtful as to whether Mr Tharman could effect change.

“I think that for the people of Singapore, it is better to elect a president (who is) independent of the current government,” he said.

Mr Tan was speaking to reporters on Saturday during a visit to the Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre.

The former NTUC Income chief executive noted that while Mr Tharman has touted his background in economics and international affairs, a president would have advisors to guide him on such matters.

As to the role played by the president in articulating Singapore’s interests on the international stage, Mr Tan pointed to his own experience as chairman of the International Co-operative and Mutual Insurance Federation between 1992 and 1997.

Mr Tan said he also saw the role of the president as a “conduit for feedback” between members of the public and the Government; to address issues such as the rising cost of living.

“So my message to the younger people is to vote for the president that can change your future,” he said.

Among the issues that Mr Tan said he plans to address is whether Singapore has enough in its reserves, or if it has too much.

Among the president’s responsibilities is to safeguard Singapore’s reserves, with his or her consent required should the Government wish to draw on the Republic’s past reserves in times of crisis.

“If we have too much, why burden the people with higher taxes or GST?” said Mr Tan.

While it is the Government’s role to decide on whether such increases are needed, the president should communicate to the Government how such matters will impact people here, he said.