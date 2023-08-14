Tan Kin Lian says he has necessary experience to safeguard Singapore’s reserves

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful Mr Tan Kin Lian has refuted the idea that he does not have the necessary experience to safeguard Singapore’s past reserves, part of the responsibilities of the Republic’s president.

On Monday, Mr Tan pointed to how NTUC Income’s assets grew from $28 million in 1977 to $17 billion in 2007, the three decades when he was the insurer’s chief executive officer.

“I have certain principles about investing for the long term, investing in the secure investments to give a good long term return,” he said on the sidelines of a visit to Kopitiam Square food centre in Sengkang.

The 75-year-old was responding to comments made by fellow presidential hopeful Mr Ng Kok Song.

On Sunday, Mr Ng – a former chief investment officer for sovereign wealth fund GIC – said he understood the country’s reserves, as did former senior minister Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who had served as finance minister between 2007 and 2015.

Mr Tharman, 66, announced in June that he would be resigning from the ruling People’s Action Party and stepping down from all his government positions in order to run for president.

Mr Ng said that Mr Tan and businessman Mr George Goh, another presidential hopeful, have yet to prove that they understand the intricacies of safeguarding the country’s past reserves.

In response, Mr Tan said: “I think my experience is probably just as good as GIC, maybe better.”

Separately, the two-time presidential aspirant said that guidelines issued by the Elections Department (ELD) on campaigning were unclear. This included whether activities such as walkabouts were allowed before Nomination Day, he said.

He had informed the media about daily walkabouts from Saturday, cancelled his Sunday event after ELD issued its guidelines, and reinstated them on Monday.

“There’s some uncertainty about (whether) walkabouts are allowed or not, whether I have to cancel my walkabouts because I thought it’s not allowed,” he said. “Then I’m told ‘Oh, it’s allowed’, so I’m here to walk around. So these are not fair to people.”

ST has asked ELD if it has any clarifications to its campaigning guidelines for this period.