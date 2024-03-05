Tackling noisy neighbours, elder-friendly flat features among highlights of MND budget debate

SINGAPORE - Plans to table new laws to tackle severe cases of noise disputes between neighbours, and a $15 million fund for research on viruses that can be transmitted between animals and humans, were announced in Parliament on March 5.
During a debate on its budget, the Ministry of National Development (MND) also gave details about efforts to make Housing Board flats and neighbourhoods more senior-friendly, and a grant to help construction firms be more energy-efficient.
Here are eight highlights:
1. More elder-friendly fittings for HDB flats
Bidet sprays, foldable grab bars and lower toilet entrance kerbs are among a wider range of senior-friendly items that will be offered from April 1 under the Enhancement for Active Seniors 2.0 programme.
Currently, households with seniors can have features such as ramps for multi-step entrances and slip-resistant bathroom floors installed in their HDB flats at subsidised rates under the programme.
Home owners choose the items they need, and pay between 5 per cent and 12.5 per cent of the cost, depending on their flat type, with the Government subsidising the rest.
To be eligible, households must have a family member aged 65 and above, or aged between 60 and 64 and in need of help with at least one activity of daily living, such as bathing or dressing.
Additionally, a wireless alert alarm system, which allows seniors to call for help during emergencies, will be installed in about 170 rental blocks.
Installation is expected to begin from January 2025, and will take about five years to complete, HDB said.
When finished, around 26,800 seniors will benefit from the system, which connects them to 24-hour phone service CareLine or nearby active ageing centres.
About 8,600 units housing some 10,000 seniors currently have the wireless alert alarm system installed, an HDB spokesman said.
Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said about 800 seniors have received emergency medical help through the system from end-2019 to mid-2023.
2. Making neighbourhoods senior-friendly
Elder-friendly facilities and features will be offered to more neighbourhoods under an expansion of the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme.
The aim is to improve the social, mental and physical well-being of seniors. Previously, flats built up till 1995 qualify for the programme to upgrade facilities within the neighbourhood.
It will be extended to flats built up to 1999 in the fifth phase of the programme, with over 100,000 more flats expected to benefit. Associate Professor Faishal said residents can expect therapeutic gardens and barrier-free paths for wheelchair users.
The batch of precincts will be selected by the end of 2024.
3. Team to tap stronger laws, technology to tackle noise disputes
A team tackling severe cases of noise disputes between neighbours is in the early stages of testing noise sensors to gather evidence of prolonged noise disturbance.
The unit under the Municipal Services Office (MSO), which is part of MND, will “leverage stronger laws and technology” to investigate such cases, and will take enforcement action against the residents responsible.
New laws will be tabled in Parliament later in 2024 to give the unit powers to open the way for this, said an MSO spokeswoman. The mediation framework and processes under the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals will also be enhanced, she added.
Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said that with the stronger laws, the team can enforce action such as mandatory mediation.
Noise complaints surged during the Covid-19 pandemic, with HDB receiving 3,200 complaints monthly in 2021 and 2,300 reports each month in 2022. Although the number dipped to 2,150 in 2023, it is still significantly higher than the monthly average of 400 in 2019.
4. Improved approach to municipal feedback
MSO is working with agencies to conclude straightforward municipal cases lodged on OneService channels only when the issues have been fully resolved, and when there is photo evidence of work done.
The OneService channels from MSO – such as the OneService and LifeSG apps, and the Kaki Chatbot – are used for neighbourhood issues such as providing feedback on cleanliness, facilities and pests.
At present, agencies occasionally wrap up straightforward cases – such as instances of littering and infrastructure maintenance – before works are completed, said Ms Sim. This is because their key performance indicators are pegged to the speed of their reply, she added.
MSO said it has observed higher satisfaction levels from residents after working with agencies such as HDB, the Land Transport Authority and National Environment Agency, and there were lower rates of recurrence of the reported issues.
The municipal feedback OneService receives across its channels has risen over the years, with 663,000 cases lodged in 2023, up from 516,000 in 2022. There were 402,000 such cases reported in 2021, higher than the 258,000 reports in 2020.
Later in 2024, residents can report incidents to the Kaki Chatbot by providing only photos and the location of the issue, without having to type in a description.
5. $15 million fund for research on zoonotic diseases
A $15 million sum will be set aside to fund research on zoonotic diseases, with the aim of detecting such viruses transmitted between animals and humans early and preventing potential outbreaks.
The Biosurveillance Research Programme, led by the National Parks Board (NParks), will help to tackle public health disease challenges brought on by climate change and the transboundary movement of people and animals, the board said.
Dr Chua Tze Hoong, group director of veterinary health at NParks, said the research programme aims to study zoonotic diseases with the potential to cause a public health emergency, such as Avian influenza and rabies.
He said the programme will award grants to projects by March 31, 2026, and they must be completed by the end of NParks’ 2030 financial year in March 2031.
6. Affordable meals in coffee shops
New buyers of privately owned coffee shops have to offer budget meals when they take over the premises. HDB has rolled out this requirement and will study whether to expand it further, said Ms Sim.
The authorities have been encouraging the 402 privately owned HDB coffee shops to join an initiative to provide affordable meals, she added.
Over 130 coffee shops let out by HDB currently offer budget meals and drinks. By 2026, all 374 such coffee shops will be required to sell budget meals.
Ms Sim said that since BudgetMealGoWhere – a portal where one can search for affordable meal options – was launched in October 2023, more than 290 budget meals and drinks that were suggested by users have been added to the platform.
7. Consolidation of construction firms under revamped system
All construction firms that hire foreign workers will have to be registered under the Contractors Registration System (CRS), in a move to standardise requirements across both the public and private sectors.
Currently, firms can hire foreign construction workers by registering through three avenues – CRS, the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Builders Licensing Scheme and the Singapore List of Trade Sub-contractors. Firms that want to be involved in public-sector projects have to be registered under the CRS run by BCA.
The three have different entry requirements for paid-up capital and track record, or the value of construction projects completed. This means some firms may find it easier to employ foreign construction workers under certain avenues, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.
In addition, firms that hire only Malaysian or Singapore workers do not have to go through any of these avenues, or are not subject to any requirements set by BCA or the Singapore Contractors Association.
By moving all construction firms under the CRS, BCA can roll out quality, manpower, productivity and innovation standards across the construction industry more effectively, Mr Lee said.
A BCA spokeswoman said about 11,000 firms are currently registered under the CRS, and it expects another 7,000 firms to come under the system after the change.
The authority will also raise the minimum entry requirements for the CRS to ensure registered firms have the financial capability and experience to sustain their operations, she added.
More details of the roll-out will be announced later in 2024.
8. Energy Efficiency Grant for construction sector by end-2024
Construction firms will be able to tap a grant that co-funds investments in energy-efficient equipment by the end of 2024.
The Energy Efficiency Grant will provide eligible Singapore companies with financial support for up to 70 per cent of the cost of approved energy-efficient construction equipment, capped at $30,000.
It will also give up to $350,000 to firms that wish to make larger investments “to drive greater energy efficiency”.
Introduced in 2022, the grant currently covers Singapore companies in the food services, food manufacturing and retail sectors.