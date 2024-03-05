Tackling noisy neighbours, elder-friendly flat features among highlights of MND budget debate

Bidet sprays, foldable grab bars and lower toilet entrance kerbs are among a wider range of senior-friendly items that will be offered from April 1 under the Enhancement for Active Seniors 2.0 programme.

Currently, households with seniors can have features such as ramps for multi-step entrances and slip-resistant bathroom floors installed in their HDB flats at subsidised rates under the programme.

Home owners choose the items they need, and pay between 5 per cent and 12.5 per cent of the cost, depending on their flat type, with the Government subsidising the rest.

To be eligible, households must have a family member aged 65 and above, or aged between 60 and 64 and in need of help with at least one activity of daily living, such as bathing or dressing.

Additionally, a wireless alert alarm system, which allows seniors to call for help during emergencies, will be installed in about 170 rental blocks.

Installation is expected to begin from January 2025, and will take about five years to complete, HDB said.

When finished, around 26,800 seniors will benefit from the system, which connects them to 24-hour phone service CareLine or nearby active ageing centres.

About 8,600 units housing some 10,000 seniors currently have the wireless alert alarm system installed, an HDB spokesman said.

Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said about 800 seniors have received emergency medical help through the system from end-2019 to mid-2023.

