Tackling inequality and ageism, and a case for more transparency

SINGAPORE - Each year, Budget debates follow a time-honoured ritual: Both sides of the House acknowledge what is good about the measures announced, then proceed to throw elbows over the adequacy and effectiveness of each measure.

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh fired the first salvo on Wednesday (Feb 24) as Leader of the Opposition. He pointed out that among rental housing residents surveyed for a group’s recent study of its beneficiaries, the median household income from work dropped by 69 per cent to just $500 post-Covid-19.