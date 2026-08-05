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System to boost chances of those unsuccessful in past NDP ticket ballots in place since 2025

The number of audience members who can attend the NDP depends on the venue’s capacity.

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SINGAPORE – A system to increase the chances of Singaporeans who have previously been unsuccessful in the National Day Parade (NDP) ticket ballot has been in place since the executive committee introduced it in 2025, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Aug 4.

To reduce collection times for NDP tickets, alternative distribution options, such as e-tickets, are also being explored while balancing accessibility for those who prefer physical tickets, he added.

Chan was responding to Valerie Lee (Pasir Ris-Changi GRC) in a written parliamentary reply after she asked whether the ministry would review the NDP balloting system to improve public accessibility and reduce ticket collection times.

She also asked whether the ministry could consider increasing the chances of applicants who have been unsuccessful in the ballot for NDP tickets over consecutive years.

In his written reply, Chan said successive NDP executive committees have sought to enable as many people as possible to attend the parade in person, recognising Singaporeans’ desire to watch the parade live.

The number of audience members who can attend depends on the capacity of each venue.

In 2026, the parade will be held at the National Stadium for the first time in 10 years, accommodating about 42,000 people. This is around 55 per cent more than the Padang’s capacity of 27,000 spectators.

Some Singaporeans whom The Straits Times spoke to attributed their success in the ticket ballot to the increased capacity in 2026.

“Live telecasts of the parade will continue to ensure that as many Singaporeans as possible get to watch the NDP show and celebrate National Day together,” Chan said.