Sylvia Lim disputes COP findings, says her handwritten notes not damaging to Pritam

SINGAPORE - Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim has disputed a parliamentary committee's interpretation of evidence she had submitted to it as "damaging" to her party leader.

In its report released on Feb 10, Parliament's Committee of Privileges (COP) said a set of handwritten notes provided by Ms Lim supported its finding that Leader of the Opposition and WP chief Pritam Singh had guided former Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan to continue to maintain an untrue narrative she had shared in Parliament on Aug 3 last year.

"I take a different view," Ms Lim told Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 15).

"If read in the proper context, my evidence is not inconsistent and not damaging to Mr Singh. In fact, it is consistent with his evidence that he was telling her she had to tell the truth."

The notes, taken by Ms Lim during a meeting between herself, WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap, Mr Singh and Ms Khan, reflect that Mr Singh had said to Ms Khan: "Before Oct session, I met you + I told you it was your call. Did need to tell the truth in Parl occur to you?"

Ms Khan replies: "Yes but consumed with guilt + own experience. Thought it wouldn't come up."

Mr Singh then asks: "Can't lie right?", to which Ms Khan responds: "Yes."

Ms Lim said this exchange shows that Ms Khan had accepted that she could not lie and understood that she had to tell the truth.