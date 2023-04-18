Sustaining social mobility, building inclusive society key to helping families: Masagos

SINGAPORE - Sustaining social mobility across generations, uplifting those in need, and working together to build a caring and inclusive society, are ways to help families improve their circumstances and build a better and brighter future.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli made these points in Parliament on Tuesday during the second day of the debate on the President’s Address.

He said that social mobility has been a challenging issue across the world, with many advanced societies facing wage stagnation.

He added that some young people in other countries do not believe they will be better off than their parents, and many wonder if they can achieve their aspirations, or if they will be kept in the social class they were born into.

There is a loss of unity, and society is fractured and weakened in countries where this hope has disappeared, he said. “And when the absence of upward mobility is overlaid with racial or religious fault lines, the social fabric frays quickly. We must not let this fate befall us.”

He said that in Singapore, social mobility has been kept alive across generations. The aim is to build a country where there will always be opportunities for families, and where their children have hope of a better and brighter future.

Mr Masagos described how the Government will strengthen policies to uplift lower-income families.

It has invested significantly in affordable and quality pre-schools, to build a strong foundation for children and give them a good start in life.

It is also providing more intensive support for mothers and children early on in life through KidStart, he said. Since the programme was launched in 2016, more than 6,200 children have benefited.

“We do not wait for families to come forward. Instead, we reach out to parents as early as during the mother’s pregnancy, and work with a team of healthcare and social service professionals, volunteers, and community partners, to support these children to give them strong chances early in life,” said the Minister.

“This prevents disparities in the early years from snowballing into greater disparities down the road.”

Support has also been provided to families through subsidies, targeted assistance and schemes to keep people employed and ensure wage growth, he said.

“But we can do more. We will be proactive because we know we need to identify issues early before they snowball into larger issues.”

To ensure lower-income families get the help they need quickly and easily, and eventually achieve the “3s” of stability, self-reliance and social mobility, he acknowledged that the Government must ensure that services are family-centric and easily accessible.