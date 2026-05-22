Surprise resignation by Koh Poh Koon reflects toll of political life: Observers

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Dr Koh Poh Koon interacting with residents during a thank you walkabout with other Tampines GRC candidates on May 4, 2025.

SINGAPORE - The resignation of Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon from political office will mark a loss of ministerial experience, but observers say Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s leadership team remains resilient, given the infusion of new blood in the last general election.

Speaking to The Straits Times after the announcement of Dr Koh’s impending departure from the front bench, observers said there is a large enough talent pool within the fourth-generation political leadership to fill the vacancy.

But they also noted that the surprise development reflects the toll that public office takes on political office-holders and their families.

Singapore Management University Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan, who is a former Nominated MP, said: “There is sufficient depth and breadth within the 4G leadership, so another political office-holder or new political office-holders will step up.”

The Prime Minister’s Office announced the move on May 22, saying that Dr Koh had asked to step down due to family reasons.

His resignation, unusual in Singapore where politicians do not typically step down in the middle of the term, has been accepted by PM Wong and will take effect on June 1.

Dr Koh is one of two senior ministers of state in the Health Ministry, and the only one in the Manpower Ministry.

Independent political observer Felix Tan said the development, while surprising, “should not be interpreted as a challenge to leadership stability”.

As the resignation comes “relatively early in PM Wong’s term rather than in the middle of a governing cycle”, there will be ample time for the leadership team to adjust and ensure continuity, he added.

IPS Social Lab adjunct principal research fellow and academic adviser Tan Ern Ser said other political office-holders – from senior ministers of state to parliamentary secretaries – are capable of filling Dr Koh’s roles.

Given that many of these office-holders hold roles in more than one ministry, they would have had the chance to “understudy” and should be prepared to fill the vacancies at short notice, he added.

Meanwhile, IPS senior research fellow Gillian Koh said: “We may have expected such a move to take place at a Cabinet reshuffle, but I suppose the move was either more urgent than that for Dr Koh, or a reshuffle is unlikely to happen soon.”

She noted that leadership renewal has been ongoing, citing the many “new recruits” to PM Wong’s leadership team through GE2025.

She added that several newer political office-holders had been tapped for the Economic Strategy Review, which recently completed its work and put out its report.

SMU’s Prof Tan said there is likely to be a Cabinet reshuffle later this year, where new political office holders would be appointed.

While Dr Koh will step down from political office, he will continue as an MP for Tampines GRC. In a statement on Facebook, he said that he would continue to do his best serving his constituents.

SMU’s Prof Tan and IPS’ Dr Gillian Koh suggested that this may be Dr Koh’s third and final term as an MP and that Tampines GRC may see changes at the next general election.

Dr Gillian Koh said: “It would appear that more local contribution in Tampines GRC is manageable for now, but I expect that the team there will also be refreshed when the next GE comes around.”

Expressing a similar sentiment, Prof Tan said that for the People’s Action Party, “the focus will be on ensuring careful renewal and succession in a constituency that saw a contentious and close contest between the ruling party and the Workers’ Party”.

The PAP Tampines GRC team had won the constituency in a four-way fight with 52.02 per cent of the vote. The WP had come in second with 47.37 per cent of the vote, while the People’s Power Party garnered 0.43 per cent of the vote, and the National Solidarity Party, 0.18 per cent.

The toll of political life

In his Facebook post, Dr Koh described himself as “an absent husband, father and son” since stepping into politics in 2015, noting that he had placed the needs of Singapore and his constituents above his family.

“For too long, my wife has carried much of the burden at home, often having to look after our parents and our children on her own,” he said.

“Right now, my family needs my attention in a way that is not compatible with the demands of political office. Even as I continue my work as Member of Parliament, I will need to step up and better support my wife and do what is right for our family.”

The analysts noted that Dr Koh’s decision throws the spotlight on the personal sacrifices often made by those who hold political office.

For elected officials, the struggle is perennial: balancing the demands of public office, professional commitments, particularly for those who are not full-time political office-holders, and responsibilities at home, Prof Tan said.

He added that such competing obligations vie constantly for an MP’s time, energy and attention, and can at times come into conflict.

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore, noted that given the known demands of holding political office, it is highly unusual for a senior political office-holder to step down midterm, purely for family reasons.

Dr Koh’s resignation therefore suggests that “the gravity of his family matters was just too strong” for him to ignore, he said.

Dr Tan Ern Ser added that Dr Koh’s decision could also be read as an acknowledgement of priorities and responsibility – that those who are entrusted with ministerial office must be able to give their full commitment to the role.

He added: “Given that family is now in the spotlight in Singapore, we shouldn’t be surprised if an office-holder decides to recalibrate his various commitments.”