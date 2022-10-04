Support such as flexible loan policies needed for S'poreans to manage higher interest rates: MP Saktiandi

SINGAPORE - More targeted help can be given to Singaporeans to help them navigate higher borrowing costs, said MP Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) during a Motion for the Adjournment in Parliament on Tuesday.

This comes at a time when interest rates are likely to continue rising, with the United States Federal Reserve having increased its benchmark policy rate by 3 percentage points to a range of 3 per cent to 3.25 per cent this year so far.

Interest rates in the US were close to 0 per cent for most of 2009 to 2021.

In Singapore, interest rates are largely determined by global ones. Home loan rates here on Tuesday hit 3.85 per cent, a level not seen in many years.

To ensure borrowers avoid future difficulties in servicing their loans, Singapore in September raised the rate used to compute the total debt servicing ratio (TDSR) by 0.5 percentage point for property loans granted by private financial institutions.

The TDSR is the portion of a borrower's gross monthly income that goes towards repaying all monthly debt obligations.

In other words, the authorities are now using stricter criteria to assess borrowers' ability to repay and therefore qualify for a loan.

Mr Saktiandi asked if the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will further raise the rate used to calculate loan repayments under the TDSR, given that global interest rates are set to rise further.

"I ask these questions because, in part, housing loans are over a long tenure, with significant overhang and forward risk exposure if the interest rates go up... If there is a wave of defaults or repossessions, there is always the risk of market instability, with cascading social implications," he said.

Mr Saktiandi also suggested that Singapore make its policies more flexible to support households that are more leveraged and vulnerable.

For example, borrowers currently cannot finance their homes with an HDB loan once they choose to take up a bank loan, or if they refinance their HDB loan with a bank loan.

However, home loan rates offered by local banks have risen to a level that is now less attractive than the fixed interest rate of 2.6 per cent on HDB loans.

Mr Saktiandi, who is Maybank's regional head of foreign exchange research and strategy, said: "With the present global interest rate hikes set to continue, (borrowers) will now be locked into a higher rate than the HDB rate.

"Perhaps the HDB can consider allowing eligible households to make a one-time transfer back to HDB loans."