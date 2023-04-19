Support 4G leaders to keep Singapore’s system working well: PM Lee

SINGAPORE – Singapore has built up a strong international reputation over the years because people know that the country’s leaders enjoy the support and confidence of the people and deliver on what they say, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday.

This is a key reason why the country has attracted good investments and Singaporeans enjoy one of the highest standards of living in the world, but there is nothing that can magically prevent things from going awry, he added.

He asked people not to take the Singapore brand for granted, adding that the best chance to keep the country on the right track is to ensure that the economy is sound, institutions are in place, people stay united, and the reserves are well-managed and protected.

In all of this, having leaders who are capable, dedicated and trustworthy stewards is crucial, he said, calling on people to support the People’s Action Party’s fourth-generation leadership team and their leader, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

“I ask you to give Lawrence and the 4G ministers your fullest support. I ask you to give them your full support for now as members of my team, but in due course when they take over the reins as the next leadership for Singapore,” he said.

“Help me make this leadership renewal a success for Singapore and for you. Show your support for a government that works hard and works well for you.”

In a wide-ranging speech on how the war in Ukraine, the worsening United States-China relations and a world trade system under siege affect Singapore, PM Lee said the quality of Singapore’s government and leaders is an important factor in helping the country to navigate the increasingly dangerous world.

Over the years, Singapore has gained a good reputation and standing because people know that the Singapore system works, he said.

Its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic well has made this track record stand out even more, he added, noting that the 4G team played a key role in tackling the crisis.

Singapore is also known to honour its commitments and act based on principles which are upheld consistently, said PM Lee, and not reverse its policies from one election to another.

“Our leaders speak with the mandate and authority to deliver on what they say because they enjoy the support and confidence of the people,” he added.