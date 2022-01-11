Suitable inmates can join educational, training activities in the community before release

SINGAPORE - Inmates can now participate in educational and training activities in the community near the end of their sentence if they are found suitable.

This will be offered alongside work opportunities under the new Employment Preparation Scheme (EmPS), which is part of amendments made to the Prisons Act passed in Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 11).

Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim told Parliament that the new scheme will replace the Work Release Scheme (WRS).

The WRS had an average two-year recidivism rate of 15 per cent of the inmate population between 2014 and 2018, compared with 24 per cent of the general inmate population, but had allowed inmates to be released only for work.

Inmates found suitable for EmPS will start with an in-camp phase in a work release centre run by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS).

Associate Professor Faishal said: "The inmates may work, upskill themselves through training, or pursue their education outside prison during the day. They will return to reside at the work release centre in the evening."

Those who show good progress will be allowed to go home to their families on weekends and may be allowed to return home daily should they continue to progress.

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) asked Prof Faishal about the types of training and education under the EmPS.

He replied that Yellow Ribbon Singapore (YRSG) will engage approved training organisations, and continuing education and training centres to provide skills training for inmates.

He added: "YRSG is curating a set of critical core skills modules for inmates on the EmPS to help them better adapt to the workplace and enhance their employability."

Formulated by SkillsFuture Singapore, the modules comprise 16 competencies that workplaces deem most essential.

Responding to several MPs' questions on the cost of training, Prof Faishal said inmates need not pay for the courses as there is a national subsidy of 70 per cent to 90 per cent, with the remainder borne by YRSG.

Asked if there are plans to engage more employers, Prof Faishal said YRSG actively engages trade associations and chambers, industry stakeholders and employers to ensure adequate job opportunities for inmates upon their release.

More than 5,600 employers currently partner YRSG to offer jobs to former offenders.

Inmates who work under EmPS will be assigned a career coach for up to 12 months even if the emplacement period is less than a year.