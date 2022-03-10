Sufficient parking lots for heavy vehicles across the island: Tan Kiat How

SINGAPORE - There are about 32,400 heavy vehicles registered in Singapore and about 42,100 parking lots for heavy vehicles as at December last year.

This means there are sufficient lots for all heavy vehicles across the country, said Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How in Parliament on Thursday (March 10).

He was responding to Ms Carrie Tan (Nee Soon GRC), who had asked how heavy vehicle parking space is allocated for each town, how often this is reviewed, and whether stakeholders such as employers of heavy vehicle drivers and the Ministry of Manpower are included in the review process.

"We have been reviewing our plans to progressively reduce the number of public heavy vehicle parks in or near residential areas, to free up land to meet other developmental needs," said Mr Tan.

"Any injection of public heavy vehicle parks in or near residential areas will need to be considered carefully," he added.

He noted that some heavy vehicle drivers may prefer to park near their residence but added that locating heavy vehicle parks in or near residential areas has a high opportunity cost.

The site, for example, could be used for housing or community needs.

Mr Tan said residents have also raised noise and safety concerns owing to heavy vehicle traffic.

"As the competition for land intensifies, it will be increasingly difficult to have heavy vehicle parks in or near residential estates, where the trade-offs are most acute," he said, adding that the majority of heavy vehicle lots are currently located in industrial areas.

Even as heavy vehicle parks in or near residential areas are phased out, Mr Tan said the Ministry of National Development will work closely with other agencies to ensure there are sufficient lots islandwide that are accessible to drivers.

Ms Tan also asked if the authorities expect employers of heavy vehicle drivers to bear the cost of drivers commuting to and from their homes and their parked vehicles, and if this expectation has been communicated to employers.

Mr Tan said this consideration is one of the issues sector leads and the authorities are discussing with businesses that operate heavy vehicles. He added that the consideration for such provisions may differ across sectors.