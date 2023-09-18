Stronger border security, support for ICA’s digitalisation plans among changes to Immigration Act

SINGAPORE – Changes to the Immigration Act will help the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in its digitalisation efforts and strengthen border controls against undesirable persons.

The changes will also help ICA respond more effectively to evolving challenges, and allow more efficient management of immigration passes and permits.

The Immigration (Amendments) Bill was passed in Parliament on Monday.

Some of the changes are to support the ICA’s New Clearance Concept, which seeks to provide seamless immigration clearance for all travellers from 2024.

There are plans as part of the concept to have automated points that use biometrics throughout the entire departure process at Changi Airport from the first half of 2024.

This will be done by creating a single token of authentication using biometrics, which can then be used at each of these touchpoints from check-in and bag drop to immigration clearance and boarding.

The recent changes to the Immigration Act allow for this by enabling the use of digital versions of permits and passes to verify immigration status, instead of allowing only physical copies for this purpose previously.

The changes also help ICA strengthen border security by expanding the powers of ICA officers.